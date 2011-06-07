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Poster of American Translation
6.4
American Translation - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films American Translation
6.4

American Translation

, 2011
American Translation
France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of American Translation
6.4
American Translation - Dubbed trailer
American Translation  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Lizzie Brocheré
Lizzie Brocheré
Aurore
Pierre Perrier
Pierre Perrier
Chris
Jean-Marc Barr
Jean-Marc Barr
William
Benjamin Bollen
Benjamin Bollen
Esteban Carvajal-Alegria
Gray Orsatelli
Matt
Manon Klein
Jeune fille
Laurent Delbecque
Laurent Delbecque
Nick
Djedje Apali
Inspecteur Malherbe
Thomas Rouer
Alex
Marc Rioufol
Le prêtre
Zoé Schellenberg
Femme
Director Pascal Arnold, Jean-Marc Barr
Writer Lucy Allwood, Pascal Arnold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 7 June 2011
Release date
15 December 2011 Russia Каравелла-DDC
7 June 2011 Australia MA 15+
15 December 2011 Belarus
7 June 2011 France
15 December 2011 Kazakhstan
24 October 2011 USA
15 December 2011 Ukraine
Production L.C.J Editions & Productions, Toloda, L.C.J Editions & Productions
Also known as
American Translation, American Translation - Sie lieben und sie töten, O Idioma do Desejo, Перевод с американского, アメリカン トランスレーション　二十歳の共犯, 二十岁的共犯 / 美国翻译 / American Translation

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
American Translation - Dubbed trailer
American Translation Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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