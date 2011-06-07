Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
7 June 2011
Release date
|15 December 2011
|Russia
| Каравелла-DDC
|
|7 June 2011
|Australia
|
|MA 15+
|15 December 2011
|Belarus
|
|
|7 June 2011
|France
|
|
|15 December 2011
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|24 October 2011
|USA
|
|
|15 December 2011
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
L.C.J Editions & Productions, Toloda, L.C.J Editions & Productions
Also known as
American Translation, American Translation - Sie lieben und sie töten, O Idioma do Desejo, Перевод с американского, アメリカン トランスレーション 二十歳の共犯, 二十岁的共犯 / 美国翻译 / American Translation