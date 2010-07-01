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7.3
Kinoafisha Films Footsteps in the Sand
7.3

Footsteps in the Sand

, 2010
Stapki v pyasaka
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
7.3

Cast

Yana Titova
Nelly
Assen Blatechki
Tinsmith
Deyan Donkov
Cupboard
Carla Rahal
Vera
Labina Mitevska
Yoana
Franklin Ojeda Smith
Vassil Mihajlov
Slavi's Father
Ivan Barnev
Slavi
Velko Kynev
Custom Officer
Bashar Rahal
Bashar Rahal
Hanny
Valentin Tanev
Captain Kolev
Director Ivaylo Hristov
Writer Ivaylo Hristov
Composer Petya Dimanova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 1 July 2010
Release date
1 July 2010 Russia
28 January 2011 Bulgaria
5 June 2013 Japan
9 September 2013 Philippines
Worldwide Gross $252,386
Production NFC, Nu Boyana Film Studios, Pro Films
Also known as
Stapki v pyasaka, Footsteps in the Sand, Kroki w piasku, Следы на песке, Стъпки в пясъка

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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