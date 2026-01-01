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Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart
Date of Birth
14 August 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Gassin, France
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Manon of the Spring
(1986)
7.5
The Beautiful Troublemaker
(1991)
7.2
8 Women
(2002)
Filmography
6.6
The Passengers of the Night
Les passagers de la nuit
Drama
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.4
L'Étreinte
L'étreinte
Drama
2020, France
6.7
Les yeux jaunes des crocodiles
Les yeux jaunes des crocodiles
Drama
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.4
My Mistress
My Mistress
Drama, Romantic
2014, Australia
Watch trailer
5.4
Pirate TV
Télé gaucho
Comedy
2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.7
It Begins with the End
Ça commence par la fin
Romantic
2010, France
6.3
My Stars
Mes Stars et moi
Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
5.2
Vinyan
Vinyan
Horror, Drama, Thriller
2008, France
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