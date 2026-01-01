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Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart Emmanuelle Béart
Kinoafisha Persons Emmanuelle Béart

Emmanuelle Béart

Emmanuelle Béart

Date of Birth
14 August 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Gassin, France
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Manon of the Spring 8.0
Manon of the Spring (1986)
The Beautiful Troublemaker 7.5
The Beautiful Troublemaker (1991)
8 Women 7.2
8 Women (2002)

Filmography

The Passengers of the Night 6.6
The Passengers of the Night Les passagers de la nuit
Drama 2022, France
Watch trailer
L'Étreinte 5.4
L'Étreinte L'étreinte
Drama 2020, France
Les yeux jaunes des crocodiles 6.7
Les yeux jaunes des crocodiles Les yeux jaunes des crocodiles
Drama 2014, France
Watch trailer
My Mistress 6.4
My Mistress My Mistress
Drama, Romantic 2014, Australia
Watch trailer
Pirate TV 5.4
Pirate TV Télé gaucho
Comedy 2012, France / Belgium
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It Begins with the End 5.7
It Begins with the End Ça commence par la fin
Romantic 2010, France
My Stars 6.3
My Stars Mes Stars et moi
Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
Vinyan 5.2
Vinyan Vinyan
Horror, Drama, Thriller 2008, France
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