ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, Philip D'Antoni Productions, Schine-Moore Productions
Also known as
The French Connection, Contacto en Francia, Francuska veza, French Connection, French Connection - Brennpunkt Brooklyn, Brennpunkt Brooklyn, Brennpunkt New York, Contra el imperio de la droga, Doyle, Filiera Franceză, Francia kapcsolat, Francoska zveza, Francouzská spojka, Francouzská spojka: Štvanice, Francouzská spojka/Francouzská spojka: Štvanice, Franču sakarnieks, Francuski łącznik, Francúzska spojka, French Connection - Lagens våldsamma män, Ha'Kesher Ha'Tzarfati, Hårdhänta män, Il braccio violento della legge, Kanunun Kuvveti, Kẻ Đầu Mối Pháp, Kovaotteiset miehet, La filière, La filière française, Lovens skrappe drenge, Operação França, Os Incorruptíveis Contra a Droga, Popeye, Prancūzų ryšininkas, Prantsuse sidemees, Rabet-e faransavi, Ο άνθρωπος από τη Γαλλία, Французский связной, Французький зв'язковий, Френска връзка, フレンチ・コネクション, 密探霹靂火, 毒网惊魂, 法国贩毒网, 霹靂神探, Operação França (1971), The French Connection. Contra el imperio de la droga, 더 프렌치 커넥션
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Jimmy 'Popeye' DoyleYou dumb guinea.
Buddy "Cloudy" RussoHow the hell did I know he had a knife.
Jimmy 'Popeye' DoyleNever trust a nigger.
Buddy "Cloudy" RussoHe could have been white.
Jimmy 'Popeye' DoyleNever trust anyone!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.