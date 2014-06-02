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Poster of The French Connection
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The French Connection
7.6

The French Connection

, 1971
The French Connection
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The French Connection
7.6

Cast

Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Jimmy Doyle
Fernando Rey
Alain Charnier
Roy Scheider
Roy Scheider
Buddy Russo
Tony Lo Bianco
Sal Boca
Marcel Bozzuffi
Pierre Nicoli
Frédéric de Pasquale
Devereaux
Bill Hickman
Mulderig
Ann Rebbot
Marie Charnier
Harold Gary
Weinstock
Arlene Farber
Angie Boca
Director William Friedkin
Writer Ernest Tidyman, Robin Moore
Composer Don Ellis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1971
Online premiere 2 June 2014
World premiere 7 October 1971
Release date
7 October 1971 Russia 16+
9 March 1972 Argentina
9 March 1972 Australia
28 April 1972 Belgium
7 January 1972 Brazil
9 October 1971 Canada
25 June 1974 Denmark
17 March 1972 Finland
14 January 1972 France
14 January 1972 Germany
27 December 1971 Great Britain
17 March 1972 Greece
15 February 1972 Hong Kong
11 July 1974 Hungary
18 August 2025 Iceland 16 year age limit
26 December 1971 Ireland
3 March 1972 Italy
26 February 1972 Japan
7 October 1971 Kazakhstan
15 December 1972 Mexico
31 December 1971 Norway
1 December 1973 Poland
9 October 1971 Portugal M/18
27 May 1972 South Korea 18
28 April 1972 Spain
28 August 1972 Sweden
11 December 1972 Turkey
9 October 1971 USA
7 October 1971 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,800,000
Worldwide Gross $51,708,862
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Philip D'Antoni Productions, Schine-Moore Productions
Also known as
The French Connection, Contacto en Francia, Francuska veza, French Connection, French Connection - Brennpunkt Brooklyn, Brennpunkt Brooklyn, Brennpunkt New York, Contra el imperio de la droga, Doyle, Filiera Franceză, Francia kapcsolat, Francoska zveza, Francouzská spojka, Francouzská spojka: Štvanice, Francouzská spojka/Francouzská spojka: Štvanice, Franču sakarnieks, Francuski łącznik, Francúzska spojka, French Connection - Lagens våldsamma män, Ha'Kesher Ha'Tzarfati, Hårdhänta män, Il braccio violento della legge, Kanunun Kuvveti, Kẻ Đầu Mối Pháp, Kovaotteiset miehet, La filière, La filière française, Lovens skrappe drenge, Operação França, Os Incorruptíveis Contra a Droga, Popeye, Prancūzų ryšininkas, Prantsuse sidemees, Rabet-e faransavi, Ο άνθρωπος από τη Γαλλία, Французский связной, Французький зв'язковий, Френска връзка, フレンチ・コネクション, 密探霹靂火, 毒网惊魂, 法国贩毒网, 霹靂神探, Operação França (1971), The French Connection. Contra el imperio de la droga, 더 프렌치 커넥션

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle You dumb guinea.
Buddy "Cloudy" Russo How the hell did I know he had a knife.
Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle Never trust a nigger.
Buddy "Cloudy" Russo He could have been white.
Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle Never trust anyone!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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