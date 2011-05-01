Menu
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha Films Macbeth

Macbeth

The Tragedy of Macbeth 18+
Synopsis

A ruthlessly ambitious Scottish lord seizes the throne with the help of his scheming wife and a trio of witches.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1971
Online premiere 1 May 2011
World premiere 13 October 1971
Release date
13 October 1971 Russia 12+
31 July 2009 Brazil
31 July 2009 Finland K-12
25 March 2010 Greece
7 February 1974 Hungary 18
12 October 1973 Ireland 18
13 October 1971 Kazakhstan
1 December 1973 Poland 18
13 October 1971 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,100,000
Production Columbia Pictures, Playboy Productions, Caliban Films
Also known as
The Tragedy of Macbeth, Macbeth, Макбет, Bi Kịch Của Macbeth, Kanlı saltanat, Macbethova tragedija, Makbet, Makbetas, Makveth, Roman Polanskis Macbeth, Tragedia Makbeta, Μάκβεθ, マクベス（1971）, 森林復活記, 麦克白
Director
Roman Polanski
Cast
Jon Finch
Francesca Annis
Martin Shaw
Terence Bayler
Nicholas Selby
Quotes
Macbeth Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow creeps in this petty pace from day to day to the last syllable of recorded time; and all our yesterdays have lighted fools the way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle! Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player who struts and frets his hour upon the stage and is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
