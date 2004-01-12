ProductionUniversal Pictures, Jersey Films, Loofah Productions
Also known as
Along Came Polly, Mi novia Polly, ...und dann kam Polly, Riskni to s Polly, 遇上波莉, ...E alla fine arriva Polly, ...och så kom Polly, Bobby my love, Derült égből Polly, In prišla je Polly, Ir štai atėjo Poli, Men så kom Polly, Nadchodzi Polly, Napokon Polly, Nevolje sa Poli, Og så kom Polly, Otan gnorisa tin Poly, Polly et moi, Polly Gelince, Polly tuli kuvioihin, Probleemid Pollyga, Quero Ficar com Polly, Risk, Risknem to s Polly, Romance Arriscado, Surprizã: Vine Polly!, Từ Khi Có Polly, Untitled John Hamburg Project, Voici Polly, Y entonces llegó ella, Οταν γνώρισα την Πόλυ, А вот и Полли, А ось і Поллі, Завръщането на Поли, И онда је наишла Поли/I onda je naišla Poli, ポリー my love, 情场算死草, 珀丽的蜜月, 趁虚而入, 遇见波莉, A vot i Polli, I onda je naišla Poli, Und dann kam Polly, Zavrŭshtaneto na Poli, Otan Gnórisa tin Póly, A osʹ i Polli
Irving FefferIt's not about what happened in the past, or what you think might happen in the future. It's about the ride, for Christ's sake. There is no point in going through all this crap, if your are not going to enjoy the ride. And you know what... when you least expect something great might come along. Something better then you even planned for.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.