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Poster of Along Came Polly
6.6
Along Came Polly - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Along Came Polly
6.6

Along Came Polly

, 2004
Along Came Polly
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Along Came Polly
6.6
Along Came Polly - Trailer
Along Came Polly  Trailer

Synopsis

A buttoned up newlywed finds his too organized life falling into chaos when he falls in love with an old classmate.

Cast

Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
Reuben Feffer
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Polly Prince
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Sandy Lyle
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Lisa Kramer
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Stan Indursky
Bryan Brown
Bryan Brown
Leland Van Lew
Michelle Li
Vivian Feffer
Bob Dishy
Irving Feffer
Missi Pyle
Missi Pyle
Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria
Claude
Jsu Garcia
Javier
Director John Hamburg
Writer John Hamburg
Composer Theodore Shapiro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 12 January 2004
Release date
2 April 2004 Russia 12+
18 March 2004 Argentina
22 January 2004 Australia
5 March 2004 Austria
31 March 2004 Bahrain
1 April 2004 Belarus
10 March 2004 Belgium
20 February 2004 Brazil
9 April 2004 Bulgaria
16 January 2004 Canada 18A
2 April 2004 Chile
16 April 2004 Colombia
22 April 2004 Croatia
1 April 2004 Czechia
5 March 2004 Denmark
28 April 2004 Egypt
2 April 2004 Estonia
12 March 2004 Finland
10 March 2004 France
4 March 2004 Germany
27 February 2004 Great Britain
27 February 2004 Greece
25 March 2004 Hong Kong
11 March 2004 Hungary
20 February 2004 Iceland
24 March 2004 Indonesia
27 February 2004 Ireland
19 February 2004 Israel
12 March 2004 Italy
1 April 2004 Kazakhstan
29 April 2004 Lebanon
2 April 2004 Malaysia
10 March 2004 Malta
5 March 2004 Mexico
18 March 2004 Netherlands
1 April 2004 New Zealand
12 March 2004 Norway
9 April 2004 Panama
11 March 2004 Peru
21 July 2004 Philippines
5 March 2004 Poland
29 January 2004 Portugal
12 February 2004 Singapore
1 April 2004 Slovakia
6 May 2004 Slovenia
12 March 2004 South Africa
2 April 2004 South Korea
12 March 2004 Spain
2 April 2004 Sweden
11 March 2004 Switzerland
19 March 2004 Taiwan
13 February 2004 Thailand
2 April 2004 Turkey
12 March 2004 UAE
16 January 2004 USA
1 April 2004 Ukraine
25 March 2004 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $42,000,000
Worldwide Gross $178,311,729
Production Universal Pictures, Jersey Films, Loofah Productions
Also known as
Along Came Polly, Mi novia Polly, ...und dann kam Polly, Riskni to s Polly, 遇上波莉, ...E alla fine arriva Polly, ...och så kom Polly, Bobby my love, Derült égből Polly, In prišla je Polly, Ir štai atėjo Poli, Men så kom Polly, Nadchodzi Polly, Napokon Polly, Nevolje sa Poli, Og så kom Polly, Otan gnorisa tin Poly, Polly et moi, Polly Gelince, Polly tuli kuvioihin, Probleemid Pollyga, Quero Ficar com Polly, Risk, Risknem to s Polly, Romance Arriscado, Surprizã: Vine Polly!, Từ Khi Có Polly, Untitled John Hamburg Project, Voici Polly, Y entonces llegó ella, Οταν γνώρισα την Πόλυ, А вот и Полли, А ось і Поллі, Завръщането на Поли, И онда је наишла Поли/I onda je naišla Poli, ポリー my love, 情场算死草, 珀丽的蜜月, 趁虚而入, 遇见波莉, A vot i Polli, I onda je naišla Poli, Und dann kam Polly, Zavrŭshtaneto na Poli, Otan Gnórisa tin Póly, A osʹ i Polli

Film rating

6.6
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6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 8 December 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Along Came Polly - Trailer
Along Came Polly Trailer
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Quotes

Irving Feffer It's not about what happened in the past, or what you think might happen in the future. It's about the ride, for Christ's sake. There is no point in going through all this crap, if your are not going to enjoy the ride. And you know what... when you least expect something great might come along. Something better then you even planned for.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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