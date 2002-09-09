6.6Phone Booth
Phone Booth, 2002
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Cast
Paula Jai Parker
Felicia
Arian Ash
Corky
John Enos III
Leon
Director Joel Schumacher
Writer Larry Cohen
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 20 June 2003
World premiere 9 September 2002
Release date
|5 June 2003
|Russia
|16+
|22 May 2003
|Australia
|5 June 2003
|Belarus
|4 April 2003
|Brazil
|9 September 2002
|Canada
|6 June 2003
|Czechia
|27 August 2003
|France
|7 August 2003
|Germany
|18 April 2003
|Great Britain
|18 July 2003
|Greece
|31 July 2003
|Hungary
|18 April 2003
|Ireland
|15
|27 June 2003
|Italy
|5 June 2003
|Kazakhstan
|12 June 2003
|Netherlands
|4 July 2003
|Portugal
|13 June 2003
|South Korea
|12
|8 August 2003
|Spain
|12
|11 April 2003
|Sweden
|13 June 2003
|Turkey
|4 April 2003
|USA
|5 June 2003
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $97,837,138
Production Fox 2000 Pictures, Zucker/Netter Productions
Also known as
Phone Booth, Enlace mortal, Nicht auflegen!, Phone Game, Phonebooth, A fülke, Bốt Điện Thoại, Cabina telefonică, Cabine Telefónica, In linea con l'assassino, La cabine, Por um Fio, Taikinys telefono tinkle, Telefon, Telefon Budkasi, Telefon Köshkü, Telefon Kulübesi, Telefona būda, Telefoniputka, Telefónna búdka, Telefonní budka, Telefonska govorilnica, Telefonska govornica, Tile-fonikos thalamos, Última llamada, Τηλεφωνικός θάλαμος, Телефонна будка, Телефонна клопка, Телефонная будка, Телефонска говорница, फोन बूथ, フォーン・ブース, 狙击电话亭, 絕命鈴聲, Ultima Llamada
Updated 26 August 2024
Listen to the
soundtrack Phone Booth
soundtrack Phone Booth
Quotes
Stu I have never done anything for anybody who couldn't do something for me. I string along an eager kid with promises I'll pay him money. I only keep him around because he looks up to me. Adam, if you're watching, don't be a publicist. You're too good for it. I lie in person and on the phone. I lie to my friends. I lie to newspapers and magazines who, who sell my lies to more and more people. I am just a part of a big cycle of lies, I should be fuckin' president. I wear all this Italian shit because underneath I still feel like the Bronx. I think I need these clothes and this watch. My two thousand dollar watch is a fake and so am I. I've neglected the things I should have valued most. I valued this shit. I take off my wedding ring to call Pam. Kelly, that's Pam. Don't blame her. I never told her I was married. And if I did she, she would have told me to go home. Kelly, looking at you now, I'm ashamed of myself. All right? I mean, I work so hard on this image, on Stu Shepherd, the asshole who refers to himself in the third person, that I only proved I should be alone. I have just been dressing up as something I'm not for so long, I'm so afraid no one will like what's underneath. But here I am, just flesh and blood and weakness, and uh and I love you so fucking much. And, um, I take off this ring because it only reminds me of how I've failed you, and I don't, don't want to give you up. I want to make things better, but it may not be my choice anymore. You deserve better.
Frequently asked questions about the film “Phone Booth”
When is the premiere of the film “Phone Booth”?
The world premiere of the film “Phone Booth” was on 9 September 2002.
What is the rating of the film “Phone Booth”?
The film “Phone Booth” is rated 6.6/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 7.1/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Phone Booth”?
The runtime of the film “Phone Booth” is 1 hour 21 minutes.
Who directed the film “Phone Booth”?
The film “Phone Booth” was directed by Joel Schumacher.
What is the budget of the film “Phone Booth”?
The budget of the film “Phone Booth” is $13,000,000.
How much did the film “Phone Booth” gross?
The film “Phone Booth” grossed $97,837,138 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Phone Booth”?
The music for the film “Phone Booth” was composed by Harry Gregson-Williams.Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
When the prostitute played by Paula Jai Parker tells Stu to "hang up the ****ing phone", she uses the 'N' word. The line was improvised, so the 'who do you think you're talking to?' look that Colin Farrell gives her afterwards is genuine.
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