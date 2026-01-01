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Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan Eddie Marsan
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan

Date of Birth
9 June 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Gentlemen 8.3
The Gentlemen (2020)
Ray Donovan 8.2
Ray Donovan (2013)
Little Dorrit 8.0
Little Dorrit (2008)

Filmography

Prisoner
Prisoner
Action, Thriller 2026, Great Britain
Clayface
Clayface Clayface
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
No Ordinary Heist 6.3
No Ordinary Heist No Ordinary Heist
Drama 2026, Ireland
Heartstopper Forever 7.1
Heartstopper Forever Heartstopper Forever
Drama, Romantic 2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
All the Devils Are Here 6.9
All the Devils Are Here All the Devils are Here
Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Franklin 6.6
Franklin
Drama, History, 2024, USA
Supacell 6.9
Supacell
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2024, Great Britain
Midas Man 7.2
Midas Man Midas Man
Biography, Drama 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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