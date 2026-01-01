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Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan
Date of Birth
9 June 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
The Gentlemen
(2020)
8.2
Ray Donovan
(2013)
8.0
Little Dorrit
(2008)
Filmography
Prisoner
Action, Thriller
2026, Great Britain
Clayface
Clayface
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
No Ordinary Heist
No Ordinary Heist
Drama
2026, Ireland
7.1
Heartstopper Forever
Heartstopper Forever
Drama, Romantic
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
All the Devils Are Here
All the Devils are Here
Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
6.6
Franklin
Drama, History,
2024, USA
6.9
Supacell
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2024, Great Britain
7.2
Midas Man
Midas Man
Biography, Drama
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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