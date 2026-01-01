Sister Luke You can cheat your sisters, but you cannot cheat yourself or God.

Rev. Mother Emmanuel Have you struggled long enough to say surely that you've come to the end?

Sister Luke I think I've been struggling all these years, Reverend Mother. In the beginning each struggle seemed different from the one before it. But then they began to repeat, and I saw they all had the same core: obedience. Without question, without inner murmuring. Perfect obedience as Christ practiced it. As I no longer can.

Rev. Mother Emmanuel Yes?