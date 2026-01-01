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Poster of The Nun's Story
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Nun's Story
7.8

The Nun's Story

, 1959
Nun's Story
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Nun's Story
7.8

Cast

Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Sister Luke (Gabrielle van der Mal)
Peter Finch
Peter Finch
Dr. Fortunati
Edith Evans
Rev. Mother Emmanuel (Belgium)
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
Mother Mathilde (Africa)
Dean Jagger
Dean Jagger
Dr. van der Mal
Mildred Dunnock
Sister Margharita (Mistress of Postulants)
Beatrice Straight
Beatrice Straight
Mother Christophe (Sanatorium)
Patricia Collinge
Sister William (Convent Teacher)
Eva Kotthaus
Ruth White
Mother Marcella (School of Medicine)
Rosalie Crutchley
Sister Eleanor
Director Fred Zinnemann
Writer Robert Anderson, Kathryn Hulme
Composer Franz Waxman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 18 June 1959
Release date
16 September 1959 France
3 November 1959 Germany
28 August 1959 Ireland PG
11 August 1959 Japan
4 November 1959 Portugal
2 February 1965 South Korea
18 June 1959 USA
Budget $3,500,000
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
The Nun's Story, Historia de una monja, Au risque de se perdre, Geschichte einer Nonne, A História de Uma Freira, Az apáca története, Història d'una monja, Historia zakonnicy, I istoria mias monahis, İnsanlık uğruna, L'histoire d'une nonne, La storia di una monaca, Nisô monogatari, Nonnen, Nonnens historie, Nunnan, Nunnan tarina, Povestea călugăriței, Uma Cruz à Beira do Abismo, Vienuoles istorija, Η ιστορία μιας μοναχής, История монахини, Историята на монахинята, 修女傳, 尼僧物語, 파계, Egy apáca története, Storia di una monaca

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Nun's Story

Quotes

Sister Luke You can cheat your sisters, but you cannot cheat yourself or God.
Rev. Mother Emmanuel Have you struggled long enough to say surely that you've come to the end?
Sister Luke I think I've been struggling all these years, Reverend Mother. In the beginning each struggle seemed different from the one before it. But then they began to repeat, and I saw they all had the same core: obedience. Without question, without inner murmuring. Perfect obedience as Christ practiced it. As I no longer can.
Rev. Mother Emmanuel Yes?
Sister Luke There are times when my conscience asks which has priority. It or the Holy Rule? When the bell calls me to chapel, I often have to sacrifice what might be the decisive moment in a spiritual talk with a patient. I'm late every day for chapel or refectory or both. When I have night duty I break the Grand Silence because I can no longer cut short a talk with a patient who seems to need me. Mother, why must God's helpers be struck dumb by five bells in the very hours when men in trouble want to talk about their souls?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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