Rating of films of the USA in the Animation genre

The Wild Robot 8.8
1 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
2 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
The Lion King 8.7
3 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Las guerreras k-pop 8.6
4 Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Coco 8.5
5 Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
6 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
WALL·E 8.5
7 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
Inside Out 2 8.4
8 Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
9 How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
Soul 8.3
10 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
11 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8.3
12 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Shrek 8.3
13 Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy 2001, USA
Zootopia 8.2
14 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Transformers One 8.2
15 Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Ratatouille 8.2
16 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
17 Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation 1991, USA
Aladdin 8.1
18 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
Tangled 8.1
19 Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
20 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
Up 8.1
21 Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
Toy Story 3 8.1
22 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
Mulan 8.1
23 Mulan
Family, Animation 1998, USA
Ice Age 8.0
24 Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Kung Fu Panda 8.0
25 Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation 2008, USA
Elemental 8.0
26 Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
The Nightmare Before Christmas 8.0
27 The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation 1993, USA
Sing 2 8.0
28 Sing 2
Animation, Musical 2021, USA
Wreck-It Ralph 8.0
29 Wreck-It Ralph
Animation 2012, USA
Inside Out 8.0
30 Inside Out
Animation 2015, USA
The Bad Guys 2 8.0
31 The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
Moana 8.0
32 Moana
Animation 2016, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8.0
33 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Frozen 8.0
34 Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
Shrek 2 8.0
35 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Big Hero 6 8.0
36 Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
Despicable Me 7.9
37 Despicable Me
Family, Animation 2010, USA
Raya and the Last Dragon 7.9
38 Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation 2021, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
39 Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Mufasa: The Lion King 7.9
40 Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2024, USA
Luca 7.9
41 Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Moana 2 7.8
42 Moana 2
Animation 2024, USA
Star Wars: The Clone Wars 7.8
43 Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2008, USA / Singapore
Peter Pan 7.8
44 Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical 1953, USA
Incredibles 2 7.8
45 Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's 2018, USA
101 Dalmatians 7.8
46 101 Dalmatians
Family, Adventure, Animation 1961, USA
Encanto 7.8
47 Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, USA / Colombia
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
48 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
Monsters University 7.8
49 Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
Anastasia 7.8
50 Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure 1997, USA
Onward 7.8
51 Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
Kung Fu Panda 2 7.7
52 Kung Fu Panda 2
Comedy, Animation 2011, USA
Corpse Bride 7.7
53 Corpse Bride
Animation, Fairy Tale 2005, USA
Megamind 7.7
54 Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation 2010, USA
DC League of Super-Pets 7.7
55 DC League of Super-Pets
Comedy, Animation 2022, USA
Everest 7.7
56 Everest
Animation 2019, USA
Coraline 7.7
57 Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
58 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family 2002, USA
Pinocchio 7.7
59 Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation 1940, USA
Kubo and the Two Strings 7.7
60 Kubo and the Two Strings
Animation 2016, USA
Isle of Dogs 7.7
61 Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2018, USA
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
62 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical 1937, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7.7
63 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
Frozen 2 7.7
64 Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
Rio 7.6
65 Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Rise of the Guardians 7.6
66 Rise of the Guardians
Family, Animation, Adventure 2012, USA
The Croods 7.6
67 The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2013, USA
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 7.6
68 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy 2009, USA
Despicable Me 2 7.6
69 Despicable Me 2
Animation, Family 2013, USA
Rango 7.6
70 Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation 2011, USA
Brave 7.6
71 Brave
Family, Animation 2012, USA
Paddington in Peru 7.6
72 Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Fantastic Mr. Fox 7.6
73 Fantastic Mr. Fox
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2009, USA
The Call of the Wild 7.6
74 The Call of the Wild
Adventure, Animation, Family 2020, USA
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
75 Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 7.5
76 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2018, USA
Kung Fu Panda 4 7.5
77 Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
78 The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery 2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Bolt 7.5
79 Bolt
Animation, Comedy, Family 2008, USA
Hotel Transylvania 7.5
80 Hotel Transylvania
Comedy, Animation, Family 2012, USA
Migration 7.5
81 Migration
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Pigeon: Impossible 7.5
82 Pigeon: Impossible
Animation, Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted 7.5
83 Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Animation, Family 2012, USA
The LEGO Batman Movie 7.5
84 The LEGO Batman Movie
Animation 2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
Atlantis: The Lost Empire 7.4
85 Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2001, USA
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
86 The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown 7.4
87 Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Comedy, Family, Animation 2006, USA
Madagascar: The Crate Escape 7.4
88 Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
Sing 7.4
89 Sing
Musical, Animation 2016, USA
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
90 Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy 2016, USA / China
Ferdinand 7.4
91 Ferdinand
Animation 2017, USA
Elio 7.4
92 Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
The Bad Guys 7.4
93 The Bad Guys
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Finding Dory 7.4
94 Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation 2016, USA
Cars 7.4
95 Cars
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA
9 7.4
96 9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2009, USA
10 Lives 7.4
97 10 Lives
Animation 2024, USA
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole 7.4
98 Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure 2010, USA / Australia
Ron's Gone Wrong 7.4
99 Ron's Gone Wrong
Animation 2021, USA
A Christmas Carol 7.4
100 A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, Animation, Family 2009, USA
