Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
Animation
Rating of films of the USA in the Animation genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.8
1
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
2
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
3
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation
1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.6
4
Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
5
Coco
Animation, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
8.5
6
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
7
WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation
2008, USA
Rate
8.4
8
Inside Out 2
Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
9
How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
10
Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy
2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
11
Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation
2001, USA
Rate
8.3
12
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
8.3
13
Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy
2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
14
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
8.2
15
Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
16
Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
17
Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation
1991, USA
Rate
8.1
18
Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
1992, USA
Rate
8.1
19
Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
8.1
20
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure
2018, USA
Rate
8.1
21
Up
Animation, Family, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
8.1
22
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
23
Mulan
Family, Animation
1998, USA
Rate
8.0
24
Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family
2002, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
25
Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation
2008, USA
Rate
8.0
26
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
27
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation
1993, USA
Rate
8.0
28
Sing 2
Animation, Musical
2021, USA
Rate
8.0
29
Wreck-It Ralph
Animation
2012, USA
Rate
8.0
30
Inside Out
Animation
2015, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
31
The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
32
Moana
Animation
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
33
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
34
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family
2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
35
Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
36
Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family
2014, USA
Rate
7.9
37
Despicable Me
Family, Animation
2010, USA
Rate
7.9
38
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation
2021, USA
Rate
7.9
39
Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
40
Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
41
Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
42
Moana 2
Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
43
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2008, USA / Singapore
Rate
7.8
44
Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical
1953, USA
Rate
7.8
45
Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's
2018, USA
Rate
7.8
46
101 Dalmatians
Family, Adventure, Animation
1961, USA
Rate
7.8
47
Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2021, USA / Colombia
Rate
7.8
48
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
49
Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
50
Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
7.8
51
Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
52
Kung Fu Panda 2
Comedy, Animation
2011, USA
Rate
7.7
53
Corpse Bride
Animation, Fairy Tale
2005, USA
Rate
7.7
54
Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
55
DC League of Super-Pets
Comedy, Animation
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
56
Everest
Animation
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
57
Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
7.7
58
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family
2002, USA
Rate
7.7
59
Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation
1940, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
60
Kubo and the Two Strings
Animation
2016, USA
Rate
7.7
61
Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2018, USA
Rate
7.7
62
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical
1937, USA
Rate
7.7
63
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
64
Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
65
Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure
2011, USA
Rate
7.6
66
Rise of the Guardians
Family, Animation, Adventure
2012, USA
Rate
7.6
67
The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
68
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.6
69
Despicable Me 2
Animation, Family
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
70
Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation
2011, USA
Rate
7.6
71
Brave
Family, Animation
2012, USA
Rate
7.6
72
Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
73
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
7.6
74
The Call of the Wild
Adventure, Animation, Family
2020, USA
Rate
7.6
75
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation
2023, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
76
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family
2018, USA
Rate
7.5
77
Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Rate
7.5
78
The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery
2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Rate
7.5
79
Bolt
Animation, Comedy, Family
2008, USA
Rate
7.5
80
Hotel Transylvania
Comedy, Animation, Family
2012, USA
Rate
7.5
81
Migration
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
7.5
82
Pigeon: Impossible
Animation, Sci-Fi, Family
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
83
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Animation, Family
2012, USA
Rate
7.5
84
The LEGO Batman Movie
Animation
2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
Rate
7.4
85
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2001, USA
Rate
7.4
86
The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
7.4
87
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Comedy, Family, Animation
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
88
Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2008, USA
Rate
7.4
89
Sing
Musical, Animation
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
90
Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy
2016, USA / China
Rate
7.4
91
Ferdinand
Animation
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
92
Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
93
The Bad Guys
Animation, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
Rate
7.4
94
Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation
2016, USA
Rate
7.4
95
Cars
Family, Comedy, Animation
2006, USA
Rate
7.4
96
9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
7.4
97
10 Lives
Animation
2024, USA
Rate
7.4
98
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure
2010, USA / Australia
Rate
7.4
99
Ron's Gone Wrong
Animation
2021, USA
Rate
7.4
100
A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, Animation, Family
2009, USA
Rate
