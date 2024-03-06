Po is gearing up to become the spiritual leader of his Valley of Peace, but also needs someone to take his place as Dragon Warrior. As such, he will train a new kung fu practitioner for the spot and will encounter a villain called the Chameleon who conjures villains from the past.
Our Review
The weakest "Skadoosh" of the franchise.
The trilogy about Po, who started as a noodle shop assistant and rose to become the Dragon Warrior, had a beautiful conclusion. The main character gracefully embraced his destiny, became a teacher to the youth idols - the Furious Five, learned about his origins, and found a family. The journey seemed sufficient, yet the producers decided to milk their highly profitable panda once again.
Eight years later, Po enjoys his fame in the Valley of Peace: posing for portraits with fans, opening a…
Cartoon reviews
Interesting facts
This film is the first occasion on which Po calls himself the "Kung Fu Panda".
Goofs
Although he had been erased from existence in the third film, Kai was summoned by the Chameleon.
Quotes
ZhenNow, who wants to do the right thing for the wrong reasons?