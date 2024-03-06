Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kung Fu Panda 4
Poster of Kung Fu Panda 4
Poster of Kung Fu Panda 4
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Po is gearing up to become the spiritual leader of his Valley of Peace, but also needs someone to take his place as Dragon Warrior. As such, he will train a new kung fu practitioner for the spot and will encounter a villain called the Chameleon who conjures villains from the past.

Kung Fu Panda 4 - trailer
Kung Fu Panda 4  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 April 2024
World premiere 6 March 2024
Release date
7 March 2024 Russia 6+
8 March 2024 Andorra
7 March 2024 Argentina
28 March 2024 Australia
14 March 2024 Austria
7 March 2024 Azerbaijan 6+
6 March 2024 Belgium
7 March 2024 Bolivia
7 March 2024 Brazil
15 March 2024 Bulgaria
8 March 2024 Canada
7 March 2024 Chile
22 March 2024 China
7 March 2024 Colombia
7 March 2024 Croatia
7 March 2024 Czechia
7 March 2024 Denmark
7 March 2024 Ecuador
15 March 2024 Estonia
22 March 2024 Finland
27 March 2024 France
25 April 2024 Georgia
7 March 2024 Germany
29 March 2024 Great Britain
21 March 2024 Greece K
28 March 2024 Hong Kong
8 March 2024 Iceland Unrated
6 March 2024 Indonesia SU
28 March 2024 Ireland PG
21 March 2024 Israel
21 March 2024 Italy
4 December 2024 Japan PG12
14 March 2024 Kazakhstan 6+
22 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
8 March 2024 Latvia U
8 March 2024 Lithuania
7 March 2024 Malaysia
14 March 2024 Mexico
22 March 2024 Moldova
7 March 2024 Montenegro
27 March 2024 Morocco
20 March 2024 Netherlands
4 April 2024 New Zealand PG
15 March 2024 Norway
14 March 2024 Paraguay
14 March 2024 Peru
6 March 2024 Philippines
8 March 2024 Poland
14 March 2024 Portugal
7 March 2024 Puerto Rico
15 March 2024 Romania o.A.
7 March 2024 Serbia
7 March 2024 Singapore
7 March 2024 Slovakia U
10 April 2024 South Korea
8 March 2024 Spain
22 March 2024 Sweden
14 March 2024 Switzerland
5 April 2024 Taiwan
8 March 2024 Tajikistan
7 March 2024 Thailand G
4 May 2024 Turkey
11 April 2024 UAE TBC
8 March 2024 USA
7 March 2024 Ukraine
7 March 2024 Uruguay
8 March 2024 Uzbekistan
7 March 2024 Venezuela
8 March 2024 Viet Nam
Budget $85,000,000
Worldwide Gross $547,946,428
Production China Film Group Corporation (CFGC), Dentsu, DreamWorks Animation
Also known as
Kung Fu Panda 4, Кунг-фу панда 4, 功夫熊貓4, Kong Fu Panda 4, Kung Fu Panda 4., Kung-fu Panda 4, Kunq-Fu Panda 4, O Panda do Kung Fu 4, Кунг фу панда 4, Панда Кунг-Фу 4, कुंग फू पांडा 4, カンフー・パンダ 4, 功夫熊猫4
Director
Mike Mitchell
Mike Mitchell
Stephanie Stine
Cast
Jack Black
Jack Black
Awkwafina
Awkwafina
Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Kung Fu Panda 4
Run, Tiger, Run! 6.8
Run, Tiger, Run! (2022)
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll 7.0
Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)
Kung Fu Panda 8.0
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Kung Fu Panda 2 7.7
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
The Croods: A New Age 7.8
The Croods: A New Age (2020)
King Kong 7.5
King Kong (2005)
Cartoon in Collections
Animated Films for the Whole Family Animated Films for the Whole Family
Animated Films About Friendship Animated Films About Friendship
Feature-Length Cartoons about Animals Feature-Length Cartoons about Animals

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 158 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  901
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Our Review

The weakest &quot;Skadoosh&quot; of the franchise.
The weakest "Skadoosh" of the franchise. The trilogy about Po, who started as a noodle shop assistant and rose to become the Dragon Warrior, had a beautiful conclusion. The main character gracefully embraced his destiny, became a teacher to the youth idols - the Furious Five, learned about his origins, and found a family. The journey seemed sufficient, yet the producers decided to milk their highly profitable panda once again. Eight years later, Po enjoys his fame in the Valley of Peace: posing for portraits with fans, opening a…

Cartoon reviews

Olen Izbudushchevo 21 March 2024, 10:55
Дорогие кинотеатры Санкт-Петербурга, сначала хочу извиниться за рекламу, но она во блага тех, кто смотрел Кунг-Фу Панду с первой части и привыкли… Read more…
Olen Izbudushchevo 21 March 2024, 10:57
Если договорится с кинотеатрами, чтобы появился озвучка с Галустяном (она уже есть), то надо как то дописаться до них или лично прийти в кинотеатры и попросил🥺
Film Trailers All trailers
Kung Fu Panda 4 - trailer
Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer
Kung Fu Panda 4 - trailer in russian
Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more