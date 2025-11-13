Menu
Great Britain
Drama
Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Drama genre
8.6
1
Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action
2000, Great Britain / USA
8.4
2
The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Great Britain
8.4
3
The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2006, USA / Great Britain
8.3
4
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2011, USA / Great Britain
8.2
5
One Life
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Great Britain
8.2
6
Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical
2018, USA / Great Britain
8.2
7
The Father
Drama
2020, Great Britain / France
8.2
8
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Romantic
1939, Great Britain
8.1
9
Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2008, Great Britain
8.1
10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2010, USA / Great Britain
8.0
11
The King's Speech
Drama, History
2010, Great Britain / Australia
8.0
12
Black Narcissus
Drama
1947, Great Britain
8.0
13
Great Expectations
Drama
1946, Great Britain
8.0
14
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2017, USA / Great Britain
8.0
15
The Banshees of Inisherin
Drama
2022, Ireland / Great Britain
8.0
16
Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery
2009, USA / Great Britain
7.9
17
1917
War, Drama
2019, Great Britain / USA
7.9
18
Pygmalion
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1938, Great Britain
7.8
19
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure
2007, Great Britain / USA
7.8
20
Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain
7.8
21
Lion
Drama
2016, Great Britain / Australia / USA
7.8
22
Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography
2017, Great Britain / Poland
7.7
23
Atonement
Drama
2007, Great Britain
7.7
24
Dunkirk
Drama, War, History
2017, USA / Great Britain / France
7.7
25
12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography
2013, USA / Great Britain
7.7
26
V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
7.7
27
Gangs of New York
Drama, History
2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
7.7
28
In Bruges
Drama, Comedy
2008, Great Britain / Belgium
7.7
29
Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
7.7
30
Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2000, Great Britain / USA
7.7
31
127 Hours
Drama
2010, USA / Great Britain
7.6
32
Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller
2009, Great Britain / USA
7.6
33
About Time
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama
2013, Great Britain
7.6
34
La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical
2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
7.6
35
Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic
2016, France / Great Britain
7.6
36
Dogville
Thriller, Drama
2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
7.6
37
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History
2021, Great Britain
7.6
38
Love Actually
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2002, Great Britain / USA
7.6
39
Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama
2004, Great Britain / USA
7.6
40
Les Misérables
Musical, Drama
2012, Great Britain
7.6
41
The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama
2014, Great Britain
7.5
42
Jane Eyre
Romantic, Drama
2011, Great Britain
7.5
43
Billy Elliot
Drama, Comedy
2000, Great Britain / France
7.5
44
Crank
Drama, Action, Thriller
2006, Great Britain / USA
7.5
45
Control
Musical, Drama, Biography
2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
7.5
46
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
Drama
2023, Great Britain
7.5
47
28 Days Later...
Sci-Fi, Drama
2002, Great Britain
7.5
48
Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic
2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
7.5
49
The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic
2004, USA / Great Britain
7.5
50
Everest
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2015, USA / Great Britain
7.4
51
Trainspotting
Drama, Crime, Comedy
1996, Great Britain
7.4
52
Downton Abbey
Drama, History
2019, Great Britain
7.4
53
Youth
Drama
2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
7.4
54
Fury
War, Action, Drama
2014, Great Britain
7.3
55
Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2015, Great Britain / France
7.3
56
T2 Trainspotting
Drama
2017, Great Britain
7.3
57
Children of Men
Thriller, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2006, Great Britain / USA
7.3
58
Revolutionary Road
Drama
2008, USA / Great Britain
7.3
59
Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2013, Great Britain
7.2
60
The Dreamers
Adult, Drama
2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
7.2
61
The Duchess
History, Drama
2008, Great Britain
7.2
62
Green Zone
Drama, War
2009, USA / Great Britain
7.2
63
Last Breath
Drama
2024, Great Britain
7.2
64
Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama
2022, USA / Great Britain
7.2
65
Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure
2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
7.2
66
Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2021, Great Britain
7.2
67
Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport
2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
7.2
68
The Other Boleyn Girl
Drama, History
2008, Great Britain
7.1
69
Aftersun
Drama
2022, Great Britain / USA
7.1
70
Anonymous
Drama
2011, Germany / Great Britain
7.1
71
Kinds of Kindness
Comedy, Drama
2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
7.1
72
Chronicle
Horror, Drama
2012, USA / Great Britain
7.1
73
Flashbacks of a Fool
Drama
2008, Great Britain
7.0
74
The Girl with All the Gifts
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2016, USA / Great Britain
7.0
75
Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2005, France / Great Britain
7.0
76
The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy
2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
7.0
77
Anna Karenina
Drama
2012, Great Britain
7.0
78
The Party
Drama, Comedy
2017, Great Britain / USA
7.0
79
Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History
2017, USA / Great Britain
7.0
80
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama
2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
7.0
81
Dorian Gray
Drama
2009, Great Britain
7.0
82
La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama
2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
6.9
83
Little Ashes
Drama, Biography
2008, Great Britain
6.9
84
Freud's Last Session
Drama
2023, USA / Great Britain
6.9
85
The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama
2012, Great Britain
6.9
86
The Beach
Drama, Thriller, Adventure
2000, USA / Great Britain
6.9
87
Last Exit to Brooklyn
Drama
1989, USA / Great Britain / West Germany
6.9
88
Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy
2007, Great Britain / USA / France
6.9
89
Filth
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2013, Great Britain
6.8
90
The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller
2007, USA / Great Britain
6.8
91
Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror
2008, Great Britain
6.8
92
Operation Mincemeat
Drama, War
2022, USA / Great Britain
6.8
93
Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama
2008, Great Britain / USA
6.8
94
A Dangerous Method
Drama
2011, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
6.8
95
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult
2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
6.7
96
Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2014, Great Britain / USA / China
6.7
97
StreetDance 3D
Drama
2010, Great Britain
6.7
98
Mary Queen of Scots
History, Drama, Biography
2018, Great Britain
6.7
99
Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama
2016, France / Great Britain
6.6
100
Widows
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2018, USA / Great Britain
