Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Drama

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Drama genre

Gladiator 8.6
1 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
2 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
The Prestige 8.4
3 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
4 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
One Life 8.2
5 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
6 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
The Father 8.2
7 The Father
Drama 2020, Great Britain / France
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
8 Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Romantic 1939, Great Britain
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
9 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
10 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
The King's Speech 8.0
11 The King's Speech
Drama, History 2010, Great Britain / Australia
Black Narcissus 8.0
12 Black Narcissus
Drama 1947, Great Britain
Great Expectations 8.0
13 Great Expectations
Drama 1946, Great Britain
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
14 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA / Great Britain
The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
15 The Banshees of Inisherin
Drama 2022, Ireland / Great Britain
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
16 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
1917 7.9
17 1917
War, Drama 2019, Great Britain / USA
Pygmalion 7.9
18 Pygmalion
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
19 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Pride & Prejudice 7.8
20 Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama 2005, France / Great Britain
Lion 7.8
21 Lion
Drama 2016, Great Britain / Australia / USA
Loving Vincent 7.8
22 Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Great Britain / Poland
Atonement 7.7
23 Atonement
Drama 2007, Great Britain
Dunkirk 7.7
24 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
12 Years a Slave 7.7
25 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
V for Vendetta 7.7
26 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Gangs of New York 7.7
27 Gangs of New York
Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
In Bruges 7.7
28 In Bruges
Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain / Belgium
Eastern Promises 7.7
29 Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Chocolat 7.7
30 Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain / USA
127 Hours 7.7
31 127 Hours
Drama 2010, USA / Great Britain
Watchmen 7.6
32 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
About Time 7.6
33 About Time
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama 2013, Great Britain
La Vie en Rose 7.6
34 La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical 2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Two Is a Family 7.6
35 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Dogville 7.6
36 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain 7.6
37 The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History 2021, Great Britain
Love Actually 7.6
38 Love Actually
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2002, Great Britain / USA
Finding Neverland 7.6
39 Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
Les Misérables 7.6
40 Les Misérables
Musical, Drama 2012, Great Britain
The Theory of Everything 7.6
41 The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama 2014, Great Britain
Jane Eyre 7.5
42 Jane Eyre
Romantic, Drama 2011, Great Britain
Billy Elliot 7.5
43 Billy Elliot
Drama, Comedy 2000, Great Britain / France
Crank 7.5
44 Crank
Drama, Action, Thriller 2006, Great Britain / USA
Control 7.5
45 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry 7.5
46 The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
Drama 2023, Great Britain
28 Days Later... 7.5
47 28 Days Later...
Sci-Fi, Drama 2002, Great Britain
Becoming Jane 7.5
48 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
49 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
Everest 7.5
50 Everest
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
Trainspotting 7.4
51 Trainspotting
Drama, Crime, Comedy 1996, Great Britain
Downton Abbey 7.4
52 Downton Abbey
Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
Youth 7.4
53 Youth
Drama 2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Fury 7.4
54 Fury
War, Action, Drama 2014, Great Britain
Legend 7.3
55 Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain / France
T2 Trainspotting 7.3
56 T2 Trainspotting
Drama 2017, Great Britain
Children of Men 7.3
57 Children of Men
Thriller, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2006, Great Britain / USA
Revolutionary Road 7.3
58 Revolutionary Road
Drama 2008, USA / Great Britain
Trance 7.3
59 Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
The Dreamers 7.2
60 The Dreamers
Adult, Drama 2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
The Duchess 7.2
61 The Duchess
History, Drama 2008, Great Britain
Green Zone 7.2
62 Green Zone
Drama, War 2009, USA / Great Britain
Last Breath 7.2
63 Last Breath
Drama 2024, Great Britain
Death on the Nile 7.2
64 Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
Terminator Salvation 7.2
65 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Last Night in Soho 7.2
66 Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2021, Great Britain
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
67 Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
The Other Boleyn Girl 7.2
68 The Other Boleyn Girl
Drama, History 2008, Great Britain
Aftersun 7.1
69 Aftersun
Drama 2022, Great Britain / USA
Anonymous 7.1
70 Anonymous
Drama 2011, Germany / Great Britain
Kinds of Kindness 7.1
71 Kinds of Kindness
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Chronicle 7.1
72 Chronicle
Horror, Drama 2012, USA / Great Britain
Flashbacks of a Fool 7.1
73 Flashbacks of a Fool
Drama 2008, Great Britain
The Girl with All the Gifts 7.0
74 The Girl with All the Gifts
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2016, USA / Great Britain
Revolver 7.0
75 Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
The Lovely Bones 7.0
76 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Anna Karenina 7.0
77 Anna Karenina
Drama 2012, Great Britain
The Party 7.0
78 The Party
Drama, Comedy 2017, Great Britain / USA
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
79 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
80 Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Dorian Gray 7.0
81 Dorian Gray
Drama 2009, Great Britain
La Masseria Delle Allodole 7.0
82 La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama 2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Little Ashes 6.9
83 Little Ashes
Drama, Biography 2008, Great Britain
Freud's Last Session 6.9
84 Freud's Last Session
Drama 2023, USA / Great Britain
The Woman in Black 6.9
85 The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2012, Great Britain
The Beach 6.9
86 The Beach
Drama, Thriller, Adventure 2000, USA / Great Britain
Last Exit to Brooklyn 6.9
87 Last Exit to Brooklyn
Drama 1989, USA / Great Britain / West Germany
Smokin' Aces 6.9
88 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Filth 6.9
89 Filth
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
The Golden Compass 6.8
90 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
Doomsday 6.8
91 Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror 2008, Great Britain
Operation Mincemeat 6.8
92 Operation Mincemeat
Drama, War 2022, USA / Great Britain
Quantum of Solace 6.8
93 Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
A Dangerous Method 6.8
94 A Dangerous Method
Drama 2011, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I 6.8
95 Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult 2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Transcendence 6.7
96 Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain / USA / China
StreetDance 3D 6.7
97 StreetDance 3D
Drama 2010, Great Britain
Mary Queen of Scots 6.7
98 Mary Queen of Scots
History, Drama, Biography 2018, Great Britain
Free Fire 6.7
99 Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama 2016, France / Great Britain
Widows 6.6
100 Widows
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, USA / Great Britain
