7.5Crank
Crank, 2006
Great Britain, USA / Drama, Action, Thriller / 18+
Cast
Dwight Yoakam
Doc Miles
Mike G.
Nina Kazé
Brian Swibel
Carlos Sanz
Carlito
Director Mark Neveldine
Writer Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor
Composer Paul Haslinger
Film details
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 1 September 2006
World premiere 31 August 2006
Release date
|31 August 2006
|Russia
|Централ Партнершип
|18+
|14 September 2006
|Australia
|31 August 2006
|Belarus
|1 December 2006
|Brazil
|7 June 2007
|Chile
|21 September 2006
|Denmark
|15 September 2006
|Estonia
|1 September 2006
|Finland
|14 March 2007
|France
|21 September 2006
|Germany
|1 September 2006
|Great Britain
|5 October 2006
|Greece
|2 November 2006
|Hungary
|27 July 2007
|Italy
|31 August 2006
|Kazakhstan
|8 December 2006
|Lithuania
|1 September 2006
|Netherlands
|19 October 2006
|Portugal
|31 August 2006
|Romania
|18
|30 November 2006
|Slovakia
|11 October 2006
|Spain
|13 October 2006
|Sweden
|31 August 2006
|USA
|31 August 2006
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $42,931,041
Production Lakeshore Entertainment, Lionsgate, RadicalMedia
Also known as
Crank, Adrenalina, Crank, veneno en la sangre, Muerte anunciada, Адреналин, Adrenaliin, Adrenalin, Adrenalinas, Adrenaline, Adrenaline 24, Adrenalīns, Crank - Felpörgetve, Crank - Veneno no Sangue, Crank: muerte anunciada, Crank: Veneno en la sangre, Crinqué, Ektos orion, Hyper Tension, Kẻ Lập Dị, Razbunare si adrenalina, Tetikçi, Ubrzanje, Zastaň a neprežiješ, Zastaneš a neprežiješ, Zastaneš a zomrieš, Zastav a nepřežiješ, Εκτός oρίων, Адреналін, Огън в кръвта, क्रैंक, アドレナリン, 快克殺手, 怒火攻心, 死就在转身间, Crank - Langsam sterben war gestern, בלתי יציב, Crank 1, هیجان مطلق, Crank, Muerte Anunciada
Updated 8 October 2026
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Listen to the
soundtrack Crank
soundtrack Crank
Quotes
Frequently asked questions about the film “Crank”
When is the premiere of the film “Crank”?
The world premiere of the film “Crank” was on 31 August 2006.
What is the rating of the film “Crank”?
The film “Crank” is rated 7.5/10 on Kinoafisha (62 votes) and 6.9/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Crank”?
The runtime of the film “Crank” is 1 hour 30 minutes.
Who directed the film “Crank”?
The film “Crank” was directed by Mark Neveldine.
What is the budget of the film “Crank”?
The budget of the film “Crank” is $12,000,000.
How much did the film “Crank” gross?
The film “Crank” grossed $42,931,041 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Crank”?
The music for the film “Crank” was composed by Paul Haslinger.Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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