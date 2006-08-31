All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Crank

I'm looking for something that starts with E.

Chev Chelios I'm looking for something that starts with E.

The music for the film “Crank” was composed by Paul Haslinger.

The budget of the film “Crank” is $12,000,000.

The film “Crank” was directed by Mark Neveldine.

The runtime of the film “Crank” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

The film “Crank” is rated 7.5/10 on Kinoafisha (62 votes) and 6.9/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Crank” was on 31 August 2006.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.