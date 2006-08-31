Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Crank
7.5
Crank - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Crank
7.5

Crank

, 2006
Crank
Great Britain, USA / Drama, Action, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Crank
7.5
Crank - Dubbed trailer
Crank  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Jason Statham
Jason Statham
Chev Chelios
Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Eve
Dwight Yoakam
Doc Miles
Mike G.
Nina Kazé
Brian Swibel
Efren Ramirez
Efren Ramirez
Kaylo
Reno Wilson
Reno Wilson
Orlando
Carlos Sanz
Carlito
Jose Pablo Cantillo
Jose Pablo Cantillo
Verona
Edi Gathegi
Edi Gathegi
Haitian Cabbie
Glenn Howerton
Glenn Howerton
Doctor
Director Mark Neveldine
Writer Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor
Composer Paul Haslinger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 1 September 2006
World premiere 31 August 2006
Release date
31 August 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип 18+
14 September 2006 Australia
31 August 2006 Belarus
1 December 2006 Brazil
7 June 2007 Chile
21 September 2006 Denmark
15 September 2006 Estonia
1 September 2006 Finland
14 March 2007 France
21 September 2006 Germany
1 September 2006 Great Britain
5 October 2006 Greece
2 November 2006 Hungary
27 July 2007 Italy
31 August 2006 Kazakhstan
8 December 2006 Lithuania
1 September 2006 Netherlands
19 October 2006 Portugal
31 August 2006 Romania 18
30 November 2006 Slovakia
11 October 2006 Spain
13 October 2006 Sweden
31 August 2006 USA
31 August 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $42,931,041
Production Lakeshore Entertainment, Lionsgate, RadicalMedia
Also known as
Crank, Adrenalina, Crank, veneno en la sangre, Muerte anunciada, Адреналин, Adrenaliin, Adrenalin, Adrenalinas, Adrenaline, Adrenaline 24, Adrenalīns, Crank - Felpörgetve, Crank - Veneno no Sangue, Crank: muerte anunciada, Crank: Veneno en la sangre, Crinqué, Ektos orion, Hyper Tension, Kẻ Lập Dị, Razbunare si adrenalina, Tetikçi, Ubrzanje, Zastaň a neprežiješ, Zastaneš a neprežiješ, Zastaneš a zomrieš, Zastav a nepřežiješ, Εκτός oρίων, Адреналін, Огън в кръвта, क्रैंक, アドレナリン, 快克殺手, 怒火攻心, 死就在转身间, Crank - Langsam sterben war gestern, בלתי יציב, Crank 1, هیجان مطلق, Crank, Muerte Anunciada

Film rating

7.5
Rate 62 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  932 In the Drama genre  433 In the Action genre  218 In the Thriller genre  174 In films of Great Britain  78 In films of USA  596 In films of 2006  15
Updated 8 October 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Crank - Dubbed trailer
Crank Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Crank

Quotes

Chev Chelios I'm looking for something that starts with E.
Pharmacist England?

Frequently asked questions about the film “Crank”

When is the premiere of the film “Crank”?

The world premiere of the film “Crank” was on 31 August 2006.

What is the rating of the film “Crank”?

The film “Crank” is rated 7.5/10 on Kinoafisha (62 votes) and 6.9/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Crank”?

The runtime of the film “Crank” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

Who directed the film “Crank”?

The film “Crank” was directed by Mark Neveldine.

What is the budget of the film “Crank”?

The budget of the film “Crank” is $12,000,000.

How much did the film “Crank” gross?

The film “Crank” grossed $42,931,041 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Crank”?

The music for the film “Crank” was composed by Paul Haslinger.

Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Crank

The Transporter
The Transporter Drama, Thriller, Action
2002, France / USA
7.3
Hardcore Henry
Hardcore Henry Action, Sci-Fi
2015, Russia / USA
6.9
Locke
Locke Thriller, Drama
2014, USA / Great Britain
7.0
xXx
xXx Thriller, Action
2002, USA
6.8
Crank: High Voltage
Crank: High Voltage Action, Crime
2009, USA
6.5
Killer Elite
Killer Elite Action, Thriller
2011, USA / Australia
7.0
Redemption
Redemption Thriller
2013, USA
6.8
Homefront
Homefront Action
2013, USA
6.8
The Mechanic
The Mechanic Drama, Action
2011, USA
7.3
The Expendables
The Expendables Action
2010, USA
7.2
Transporter 3
Transporter 3 Action
2009, France
6.9
The Bank Job
The Bank Job Thriller
2008, USA / Great Britain
7.4
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
2026, Russia, Drama, History
Clayface
Clayface
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more