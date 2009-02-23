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Poster of Watchmen
7.6
Watchmen - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Watchmen
7.6

Watchmen

, 2009
Watchmen
Great Britain, USA / Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Watchmen
7.6
Watchmen - Dubbed trailer
Watchmen  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Comedian
Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman
Silk Spectre II
Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino
Silk Spectre
Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup
Jon Osterman
Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson
Nite Owl
Jackie Earle Haley
Jackie Earle Haley
Rorschach
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode
Ozymandias
Stephen McHattie
Stephen McHattie
Hollis Mason
Matt Frewer
Matt Frewer
Moloch
Laura Mennell
Laura Mennell
Janey Slater
Director Zack Snyder
Writer David Hayter, Dave Gibbons, Alex Tse
Composer Tyler Bates
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 4 March 2009
World premiere 23 February 2009
Release date
5 March 2009 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
5 March 2009 Australia
5 March 2009 Belarus
4 March 2009 Belgium 18
6 March 2009 Brazil
6 March 2009 Canada 18A
5 March 2009 Czechia
20 March 2009 Denmark
6 March 2009 Finland
4 March 2009 France
5 March 2009 Germany
6 March 2009 Great Britain
12 March 2009 Greece
28 April 2025 Iceland 16 year age limit
6 March 2009 Ireland 18
6 March 2009 Italy
28 March 2009 Japan
5 March 2009 Kazakhstan
24 February 2024 Latvia N16
13 March 2009 Lithuania
6 March 2009 Mexico
5 March 2009 Netherlands
6 March 2009 Norway
5 March 2009 Portugal M/16
5 March 2009 South Korea 18
6 March 2009 Spain
13 March 2009 Sweden
6 March 2009 USA
5 March 2009 Ukraine
20 March 2009 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $130,000,000
Worldwide Gross $185,382,813
Production Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Legendary Pictures
Also known as
Watchmen, Watchmen. Los vigilantes, Los vigilantes, Хранители, Cei ce veghează, Čuvari, Gözətçilər, Ha'shomrim, Les gardiens, Người Hùng Báo Thù, Qo'riqchilar, Sargi, Stebėtojų lyga, Strážci - Watchmen, Strážcovia, Valvurid, Varuhi, Watchmen : Les Gardiens, Watchmen: Az őrzők, Watchmen: Die Wächter, Watchmen: O Filme, Watchmen: Os Guardiões, Watchmen: The IMAX Experience, Watchmen. Strażnicy, Вартові, Надзирачи, Пазителите, Хранителі, वॉचमेन, वॉचमेन: मौत के रखवाले, 왓치맨, ウォッチメン, 守望者, 守護者, الحراس, حراس, გუშაგები, დარაჯები, 保衛奇俠, Watchmen: Ultimate Cut, მფარველები, ウォッチメン：2009, المراقبون, مراقبون, მცველები, Watchmen The Ultimate Cut, Watchmen Director's Cut

Film rating

7.6
Rate 212 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  727 In the Sci-Fi genre  107 In the Fantasy genre  52 In the Action genre  177 In the Drama genre  337 In the Thriller genre  143 In films of Great Britain  62 In films of USA  471 In films of 2009  23

Film Trailers

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Watchmen - Dubbed trailer
Watchmen Dubbed trailer
Watchmen - Dubbed trailer
Watchmen Dubbed trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Watchmen

Quotes

Rorschach I heard joke once: Man goes to doctor. Says he's depressed. Life seems harsh, and cruel. Says he feels all alone in threatening world. Doctor says: "Treatment is simple. The great clown - Pagliacci - is in town. Go see him. That should pick you up." Man bursts into tears. "But doctor..." he says "I am Pagliacci." Good joke. Everybody laugh. Roll on snare drum. Curtains.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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