Meryl Streep
Awards
Awards and nominations of Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Meryl Streep
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1989
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Narrator
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Villain
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Tribute Actor Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2012
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2004
Stanislavsky Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
