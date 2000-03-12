Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Screen Actors Guild Awards Events Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000

All nominated films "Screen Actors Guild Awards" in 2000

Site Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 12 March 2000
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
, Thora Birch, Annette Bening, Peter Gallagher, Mena Suvari, Wes Bentley, Allison Janney, Chris Cooper
Winner
All nominees
Magnolia 7.8
Magnolia
Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, William H. Macy, Alfred Molina, John C. Reilly, Philip Baker Hall, Jason Robards, Melora Walters, Dzheremi Blekmen, Melinda Dillon, April Grace, Luis Guzmán, Rikki Jai
The Green Mile 8.9
The Green Mile
Tom Hanks, James Cromwell, Graham Greene, Bonnie Hunt, David Morse, Barry Pepper, Harry Dean Stanton, Michael Clarke Duncan, Michael Jeter, Sam Rockwell, Doug Hutchison, Patricia Clarkson, Jeffrey DeMunn
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules
, Michael Caine, Jane Alexander, Kathy Baker, Kieran Culkin, Tobey Maguire, Erykah Badu, Delroy Lindo, Kate Nelligan, Paul Rudd
Being John Malkovich 7.8
Being John Malkovich
John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Charlie Sheen, John Malkovich, Catherine Keener, Orson Bin, Mary Kay Place
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Friends
Winner
All nominees
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Takes On...
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu
Ally McBeal
Calista Flockhart
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Winner
All nominees
Nancy Marchand
Nancy Marchand
The Sopranos
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
The Sopranos
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
The X Files
Annie Potts
Annie Potts
Any Day Now
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
American Beauty
Winner
All nominees
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Boys Don't Cry
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Music of the Heart
Janet McTeer
Janet McTeer
Tumbleweeds
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
The End of the Affair
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Girl, Interrupted
Winner
All nominees
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Being John Malkovich
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Being John Malkovich
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny
Boys Don't Cry
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Magnolia
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Winner
All nominees
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Annie
Sally Field
Sally Field
A Cooler Climate
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
A Cooler Climate
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Passion of Ayn Rand
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Spin City
Winner
All nominees
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier
Peter MacNicol
Peter MacNicol
Ally McBeal
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier
Ray Romano
Ray Romano
Everybody Loves Raymond
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos
Winner
All nominees
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
Ricky Schroder
NYPD Blue
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
The X Files
Dennis Franz
NYPD Blue
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
American Beauty
Winner
All nominees
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Flawless
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
The Insider
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
The Hurricane
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Man on the Moon
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
The Cider House Rules
Winner
All nominees
Michael Clarke Duncan
Michael Clarke Duncan
The Green Mile
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
American Beauty
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment
The Sixth Sense
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Magnolia
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Tuesdays with Morrie
Winner
All nominees
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart
A Christmas Carol
George C. Scott
George C. Scott
Inherit the Wind
Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria
Tuesdays with Morrie
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
The Passion of Ayn Rand
Actor / Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Jane Leeves
Winner
All nominees
Friends 8.2
Friends
Jennifer Aniston, , Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer
Sports Night Sports Night
Josh Charles, Felicity Huffman, Sabrina Lloyd, Robert Guillaume, Peter Krause, Joshua Malina
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Piter Boyl, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Doris Roberts, Ray Romano, Madylin Sweeten
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Calista Flockhart, Peter MacNicol, Gil Bellows, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Vonda Shepard, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Portia de Rossi, Greg Germann
Actor / Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Lorraine Bracco, James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Steven Van Zandt, Dominic Chianese, Robert Iler, Michael Imperioli, Nancy Marchand, Vincent Pastore, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Tony Sirico
Winner
All nominees
The Practice
The Practice
Lara Flynn Boyle, Dylan McDermott, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Steve Harris, Camryn Manheim, Marla Sokoloff, Kelli Williams, Maykl Badaluchcho
ER 8.3
ER
Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Eriq La Salle, Kellie Martin, Paul McCrane, Michael Michele, Erik Palladino, Gloria Reuben, Goran Višnjić
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Kim Delaney, Dennis Franz, James McDaniel, Ricky Schroder, Andrea Thompson, Bill Brochtrup, Gordon Clapp, Nicholas Turturro
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Carey Lowell, Benjamin Bratt, Jerry Orbach, Sam Waterston, Angie Harmon, Steven Hill, Jesse L. Martin, S. Epatha Merkerson
Life Achievement Award
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
Winner
Ralph Morgan Award
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Winner
Year
Nominations

