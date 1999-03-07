Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Screen Actors Guild Awards Events Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999

All nominated films "Screen Actors Guild Awards" in 1999

Site Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 7 March 1999
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Colin Firth, Ben Affleck, , Simon Callow, Judi Dench, Joseph Fiennes, Geoffrey Rush, Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Martin Clunes, Antony Sher, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Williams
Winner
All nominees
Life Is Beautiful 9.0
Life Is Beautiful La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, Horst Buchholz, Marisa Paredes, Sergio Bustric, Giorgio Cantarini, Zhustino Durano, Amerigo Fontani, Giuliana Lojodice
Watch trailer
Little Voice 7.1
Little Voice Little voice
Ewan McGregor, Michael Caine, Brenda Blethyn, Jim Broadbent, Jane Horrocks, Annette Badland, Philip Jackson
Waking Ned Devine Waking Ned
Ian Bannen, Fionnula Flanagan, David Kelly, Susan Lynch, James Nesbitt
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Tom Hanks, , Giovanni Ribisi, Jeremy Davies, Barry Pepper, Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg, Edward Burns
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Takes On...
Winner
All nominees
Calista Flockhart
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal
Amy Pietz
Caroline in the City
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Seinfeld
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Friends
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
ER
Winner
All nominees
Christine Lahti
Chicago Hope
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
The X Files
Kim Delaney
NYPD Blue
Annie Potts
Annie Potts
Any Day Now
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Shakespeare in Love
Winner
All nominees
Jane Horrocks
Jane Horrocks
Little Voice
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Hilary and Jackie
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
One True Thing
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Elizabeth
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Primary Colors
Winner
All nominees
Rachel Griffiths
Rachel Griffiths
Hilary and Jackie
Brenda Blethyn
Little Voice
Lynn Redgrave
Gods and Monsters
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Shakespeare in Love
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Gia
Winner
All nominees
Ann-Margret
Ann-Margret
Life of the Party: The Pamela Harriman Story
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
About Sarah
Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis
More Tales of the City
Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing
The Baby Dance
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Spin City
Winner
All nominees
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier
Peter MacNicol
Peter MacNicol
Ally McBeal
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier
Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander
Seinfeld
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sam Waterston
Sam Waterston
Law & Order
Winner
All nominees
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
The X Files
Dennis Franz
NYPD Blue
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
NYPD Blue
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
ER
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni
Life Is Beautiful
Winner
All nominees
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Affliction
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Saving Private Ryan
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
Gods and Monsters
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Shakespeare in Love
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
A Civil Action
Winner
All nominees
David Kelly
Waking Ned Devine
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
A Simple Plan
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Shakespeare in Love
James Coburn
James Coburn
Affliction
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Christopher Reeve
Christopher Reeve
Rear Window
Winner
All nominees
James Garner
James Garner
Legalese
Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton
Blind Faith
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Winchell
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
The Tale of Sweeney Todd
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
The Rat Pack
Actor / Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
All nominees
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Jane Leeves
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Wayne Knight, John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Kristen Johnston, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Simbi Kali, French Stewart, Elmarie Wendel
Friends 8.2
Friends
Jennifer Aniston, , Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer
Actor / Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
ER 8.3
ER
, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Eriq La Salle, Kellie Martin, Paul McCrane, Gloria Reuben
Winner
All nominees
The Practice
The Practice
Lara Flynn Boyle, Dylan McDermott, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Steve Harris, Camryn Manheim, Marla Sokoloff, Kelli Williams, Maykl Badaluchcho
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, William B. Davis, Chris Owens, James Pickens Jr., Mitch Pileggi
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Carey Lowell, Benjamin Bratt, Jerry Orbach, Sam Waterston, Angie Harmon, Steven Hill, S. Epatha Merkerson
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Kim Delaney, Dennis Franz, Jimmy Smits, Sharon Lawrence, James McDaniel, Andrea Thompson, Gordon Clapp, Nicholas Turturro
Life Achievement Award
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Winner
Ralph Morgan Award
Kent McCord
Winner
Year
Nominations

