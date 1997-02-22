Menu
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
All nominated films "Screen Actors Guild Awards" in 1997
Site
Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
22 February 1997
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Cast
6.7
The Birdcage
Robin Williams, Hank Azaria, Gene Hackman, Dan Futterman, Nathan Lane, Dianne Wiest, Christine Baranski
Winner
6.7
The Birdcage
Robin Williams, Hank Azaria, Gene Hackman, Dan Futterman, Nathan Lane, Dianne Wiest, Christine Baranski
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The English Patient
Ralph Fiennes, Colin Firth, Kristin Scott Thomas, Juliette Binoche, Willem Dafoe, Jurgen Prochnow, Naveen Andrews, Julian Wadham
6.6
Marvin's Room
Marvin`s Room
Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dan Hedaya, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Hume Cronyn, Hal Scardino, Gwen Verdon
8.0
Sling Blade
Robert Duvall, John Ritter, Billy Bob Thornton, J. T. Walsh, Lucas Black, Natalie Canerday, Dwight Yoakam
7.8
Shine
John Gielgud, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Lynn Redgrave, Geoffrey Rush, Noah Taylor, Gugi Uizers
7.7
The English Patient
Ralph Fiennes, Colin Firth, Kristin Scott Thomas, Juliette Binoche, Willem Dafoe, Jurgen Prochnow, Naveen Andrews, Julian Wadham
7.8
Shine
John Gielgud, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Lynn Redgrave, Geoffrey Rush, Noah Taylor, Gugi Uizers
6.6
Marvin's Room
Marvin`s Room
Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dan Hedaya, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Hume Cronyn, Hal Scardino, Gwen Verdon
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Seinfeld
Winner
All nominees
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen
Kristen Johnston
3rd Rock from the Sun
Helen Hunt
Mad About You
Christine Baranski
Cybill
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson
The X Files
Winner
All nominees
Della Riz
Touched by an Angel
Kim Delaney
NYPD Blue
Christine Lahti
Chicago Hope
Jane Seymour
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand
Fargo
Winner
All nominees
Diane Keaton
Marvin's Room
Brenda Blethyn
Secrets & Lies
Gena Rowlands
Unhook the Stars
Kristin Scott Thomas
The English Patient
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Lauren Bacall
The Mirror Has Two Faces
Winner
All nominees
Renée Zellweger
Jerry Maguire
Juliette Binoche
The English Patient
Marisa Tomei
Unhook the Stars
Gwen Verdon
Marvin's Room
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Kathy Bates
The Late Shift
Winner
All nominees
Stockard Channing
An Unexpected Family
Jena Malone
Bastard Out of Carolina
Cicely Tyson
The Road to Galveston
Anne Bancroft
Homecoming
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
John Lithgow
3rd Rock from the Sun
Winner
All nominees
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier
Jason Alexander
Seinfeld
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier
Michael Richards
Seinfeld
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Dennis Franz
NYPD Blue
Winner
All nominees
Jimmy Smits
NYPD Blue
ER
Anthony Edwards
ER
David Duchovny
The X Files
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Geoffrey Rush
Shine
Winner
All nominees
Woody Harrelson
The People vs. Larry Flynt
Tom Cruise
Jerry Maguire
Billy Bob Thornton
Sling Blade
Ralph Fiennes
The English Patient
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Jerry Maguire
Winner
All nominees
William H. Macy
Fargo
Noah Taylor
Shine
Nathan Lane
The Birdcage
Hank Azaria
The Birdcage
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Alan Rickman
Rasputin
Winner
All nominees
Beau Bridges
Hidden in America
Armand Assante
Gotti
Ed Harris
Riders of the Purple Sage
Robert Duvall
The Man Who Captured Eichmann
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Seinfeld
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards
Winner
Seinfeld
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards
Winner
All nominees
8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Kristen Johnston, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, French Stewart
8.3
Frasier
Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Jane Leeves, Dan Butler
8.3
Frasier
Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Jane Leeves, Dan Butler
8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Kristen Johnston, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, French Stewart
Mad About You
Mad About You
Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, Leila Kenzle, John Pankow, Anne Ramsay
Mad About You
Mad About You
Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, Leila Kenzle, John Pankow, Anne Ramsay
Remember WENN
Remember WENN
Dina Spaybi, Tom Beckett, John Bedford Lloyd, Carolee Carmello, George Hall, Margaret Hall, Christopher Murney, Amanda Naughton, Hugh O'Gorman, Kevin O'Rourke, Mary Stout, Melanie Slater
Remember WENN
Remember WENN
Dina Spaybi, Tom Beckett, John Bedford Lloyd, Carolee Carmello, George Hall, Margaret Hall, Christopher Murney, Amanda Naughton, Hugh O'Gorman, Kevin O'Rourke, Mary Stout, Melanie Slater
Show all nominees
Actor / Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
8.3
ER
, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Eriq La Salle, Gloria Reuben, Sherry Stringfield
Winner
8.3
ER
, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Eriq La Salle, Gloria Reuben, Sherry Stringfield
Winner
All nominees
8.5
Law & Order
Carey Lowell, Benjamin Bratt, Jerry Orbach, Sam Waterston, Jill Hennessy, Steven Hill, S. Epatha Merkerson
Chicago Hope
Chicago Hope
Peter Berg, Hector Elizondo, Mark Harmon, Christine Lahti, Thomas Gibson, Adam Arkin, Jayne Brook, Rokki Kerroll, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Roxanne Hart, Jamey Sheridan
NYPD Blue
Kim Delaney, Dennis Franz, Jimmy Smits, Sharon Lawrence, James McDaniel, Gordon Clapp, Justine Miceli, Gail O'Grady, Nicholas Turturro
Chicago Hope
Chicago Hope
Peter Berg, Hector Elizondo, Mark Harmon, Christine Lahti, Thomas Gibson, Adam Arkin, Jayne Brook, Rokki Kerroll, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Roxanne Hart, Jamey Sheridan
8.5
Law & Order
Carey Lowell, Benjamin Bratt, Jerry Orbach, Sam Waterston, Jill Hennessy, Steven Hill, S. Epatha Merkerson
8.7
The X Files
The X-Files
Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, William B. Davis, Mitch Pileggi, Steven Williams
Show all nominees
Life Achievement Award
Angela Lansbury
Winner
