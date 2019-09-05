Menu
Toronto International Film Festival 2019

All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2019

Site Canada
Date 5 September 2019 - 15 September 2019
Best Canadian Feature Film
Antigone 7.1
Antigone
Sofi Derasp
Winner
All nominees
Black Conflux Black Conflux
Nicole Dorsey
Anne at 13,000 Ft. Anne at 13,000 Feet.
Kazik Radwanski
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
Disappearance at Clifton Hill Clifton Hill
Albert Shin
One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk
Zacharias Kunuk
Guest of Honour 5.8
Guest of Honour
Atom Egoyan
There's Something in the Water There's Something in the Water
Elliot Page, Ian Daniel
Coppers Coppers
Alan Zweig
David Foster: Off the Record David Foster: Off the Record
Barry Avrich
American Woman American Woman
Semi Chellas
The Song of Names 6.6
The Song of Names
François Girard
Watch trailer
Sweetness in the Belly Sweetness in the Belly
Zeresenay Mehari
This Is Not a Movie This Is Not a Movie
Yun Chan
White Lie White Lie
Yonah Lewis, Calvin Thomas
The Twentieth Century The 20th Century
Matthew Rankin
It Must Be Heaven 6.9
It Must Be Heaven
Elia Suleiman
And the Birds Rained Down Il pleuvait des oiseaux
Louise Archambault
Castle in the Ground Castle in the Ground
Joey Klein
Easy Land Easy Land
Sanja Zivkovic
There's Something in the Water There's Something in the Water
Elliot Page, Ian Daniel
Raf Raf
Harry Cepka
Murmur Murmur
Heather Young
Kuessipan 7.3
Kuessipan
Myriam Verreault
Tammy's Always Dying Tammy's Always Dying
Amy Jo Johnson
The Last Porno Show The Last Porno Show
Kire Paputts
The Rest of Us 6.2
The Rest of Us
Aisling Chin-Yee
White Lie White Lie
Yonah Lewis, Calvin Thomas
Once Were Brothers Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band
Daniel Roher
Best Canadian First Feature Film
The Twentieth Century The 20th Century
Matthew Rankin
Winner
All nominees
Black Conflux Black Conflux
Nicole Dorsey
Best Canadian Short Film
All nominees
This Ink Runs Deep This Ink Runs Deep
Kent Donguines, Asia Youngman, Mack Stannard
Rebel Recrue
Pier-Philippe Chevigny, Geneviève Gosselin-G.
Discovery Award / Best Film
All nominees
Hearts and Bones 6.6
Hearts and Bones
Ben Lawrence
Africa Africa
Oren Gerner, Itay Akirav
Stories from the Chestnut Woods Zgodbe iz kostanjevih gozdov
Gregor Bozic
NETPAC Award
1982 1982
Oualid Mouaness
Winner
Rising Stars Award
Platform Prize
Martin Eden 6.7
Martin Eden
Pietro Marcello A politically and philosophically provocative story told with extraordinary cinematic invention and grace, this film reaffirms a faith that is easy to lose in 2019: that the cinema we know is an iceberg with nine-tenths still remaining to be discovered. This is a classic story told in a novel manner that dips below the surface to find highly unconventional, often archival modes of expression that are irreverent and anachronistic and yet that honour and participate in the history of cinema.
Winner
All nominees
Rocks Rocks
Sarah Gavron
The Sleepwalkers Los sonámbulos
Paula Hernández
Anne at 13,000 Ft. Anne at 13,000 Feet.
Kazik Radwanski
Workforce Mano de obra
David Zonana
My Zoe 6.0
My Zoe
Julie Delpy
Wet Season 6.8
Wet Season
Entoni Chen
The Moneychanger Así habló el cambista
Federico Veiroj
Proxima 6.2
Proxima
Alice Winocour
Watch trailer
Sound of Metal 7.6
Sound of Metal
Darius Marder
Platform Prize - Honorable Mention
Anne at 13,000 Ft. Anne at 13,000 Feet.
Kazik Radwanski
Winner
Proxima 6.2
Proxima
Alice Winocour
Winner
Watch trailer
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Short Film
Delphine Delphine
Chloé Robichaud
Winner
All nominees
Measure Measure
Karen Chapman
2008 2008
Blake Williams
Volcano Volcano
Karen Kicak
Jarvik Jarvik
Emilie Mannering
Rebel Recrue
Pier-Philippe Chevigny, Geneviève Gosselin-G.
Hot Flash Hot Flash
Thea Hollatz
I Am in the World as Free and Slender as a Deer on a Plain I Am in the World as Free and Slender as a Deer on a Plain
Sofia Banzhaf
I'll End Up in Jail I'll End Up in Jail
Alexandre Dostie
The Physics of Sorrow The Physics of Sorrow
Theodore Ushev
Oracle Oracle
Aaron Poole
No Crying at the Dinner Table No Crying at the Dinner Table
Carol Nguyen
The Depths The Depths
Ariane Louis-Seize
It's Nothing It's Nothing
Anna Maguire
Life Support Life Support
Renuka Jeyapalan
Now Is the Time Now Is the Time
Christopher Auchter
Please Speak Continuously and Describe Your Experiences as They Come to You Please Speak Continuously and Describe Your Experiences as They Come to You
Brandon Cronenberg
Short Cuts Award / Best International Short Film
All Cats Are Grey in the Dark Nachts sind alle Katzen grau
Lasse Linder
Winner
All nominees
The Raft The Raft
Sylvain Cruiziat
A Fool God A Fool God
Hiwot Getaneh
And Then the Bear L'heure de l'ours
Agnès Patron
Darling Darling
Saim Sadiq
Anna Anna
Dekel Berenson
Sadla Sadla
Zamo Mkhwanazi
Bare Trees in the Mist Bare Trees in the Mist
Rajan Kathet
Daddio Daddio
Casey Wilson
Are You Hungry? Onko sulla nälkä?
Teemu Niukkanen
She Runs She Runs
Qiu Yang
Ani Ani
Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu
Daughter Dcera
Daria Kashcheeva
Something to Remember Något att minnas
Niki Lindroth von Bahr
Thirsty Thirsty
Nicole Delaney
Exam Exam
Sonia K. Hadad
Route-3 Route-3
Thanasis Neofotistos
The Nap La siesta
Federico Luis
Thirsty Thirsty
Fabio Costabile
Nimic 6.6
Nimic
Yorgos Lanthimos
Reminiscences of the Green Revolution Reminiscences of the Green Revolution
Dean Colin Marcial
Toomas Beneath the Valley of the Wild Wolves Toomas Beneath the Valley of the Wild Wolves
Chintis Lundgren
Lucia in Limbo Lucia en el limbo
Valentina Maurel
Half a Man Po covika
Kristina Kumric
Hello Ahma Hello Ahma
Siyou Tan
All Inclusive All Inclusive
Teemu Nikki
Barakat Barakat
Manon Nammour
Why Slugs Have No Legs Why Slugs Don't Have Legs
Aline Höchli
Short Cuts Award / Short Cuts: Share Her Journey Shorts
All nominees
Paperboy Paperboy
Ninna Pálmadóttir
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best International Short Film
The Nap La siesta
Federico Luis
Winner
Wavelengths Section / Competition
All nominees
A Febre A Febre
Maya Da-Rin
FIPRESCI Prize / Discovery
Murmur Murmur
Heather Young
Winner
All nominees
Black Conflux Black Conflux
Nicole Dorsey
Zana Zana
Antoneta Kastrati
FIPRESCI Prize / Special Presentations
How to Build a Girl 5.9
How to Build a Girl
Coky Giedroyc
Winner
Best Canadian Feature Film - Honourable Mention
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
Winner
Winner
Grolsch People's Choice Award / Documentary
The Cave 7.5
The Cave
Feras Fayyad
Winner
All nominees
Dads Dads
Bryce Dallas Howard -Third Place
I Am Not Alone I Am Not Alone
Karin Ovannisyan -Second Place
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Jojo Rabbit 8.1
Jojo Rabbit
Taika Waititi
Winner
All nominees
Marriage Story 8.0
Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach -Second Place
Parasite 8.1
Parasite Gisaengchung / Parasite
Bong Joon-ho -Third Place
Watch trailer
Grolsch People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
The Platform 7.1
The Platform El hoyo
Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
Winner
All nominees
Blood Quantum 5.6
Blood Quantum
Jeff Barnaby -Third Place
The Vast of Night The Vast of Night
Andrew Patterson -Second Place
Tribute Actor Award
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
Winner
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Winner
Contemporary World Cinema Award / Best Film
All nominees
So Long, My Son 7.8
So Long, My Son Di jiu tian chang / So Long, My Son
Made in Bangladesh Made in Bangladesh
Rubayyat Hosseyn
TIFF Ebert Director Award
Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi
Winner
Barry Avrich Award
Flowers of the Field Flowers of the Field
Andrew Stanley
Winner
Year
Nominations

