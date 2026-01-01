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Poster of Circus in the Circus
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Circus in the Circus
5.6

Circus in the Circus

, 1975
Cirkus v cirkuse
USSR, Czechoslovakia / Family, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Circus in the Circus
5.6

Cast

Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Reditel cirkusu
Natalya Varley
Natalya Varley
Tána
Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Císník Aljosa
Iva Janžurová
Doc.Whistlerová
Marie Drahokoupilová
Francouzská porotkyne
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Grísa
Akhmed Abakarov
«Leki» - kanatokhodets
Zdeněk Dítě
Italský porotce
Karel Effa
Veterinár
Frantisek Filipovský
Reportér
Director Oldrich Lipský
Writer Yakov Kostyukovskiy, Moris Slobodskoy, Oldrich Lipský, Milos Macourek
Composer Vlastimil Hála
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Czechoslovakia
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 13 February 1976
Release date
9 February 1978 Argentina
13 February 1976 Czechoslovakia
16 February 1978 Hungary
1 January 1978 Italy
21 March 1977 Poland
27 April 1976 USSR
Production Filmové studio Barrandov, Mosfilm
Also known as
Cirkus v cirkuse, Соло для слона с оркестром, At zije cirkus!, Avventura al circo di Mosca, Circus in the Circus, Cirkus u cirkusu, Cirkusz a cirkuszban, Cyrk w cyrku, Marele circ, Solo for Elephant and Orchestra, Sólo para elefante con orquesta, Solo Para Elefante E Orquestra, Zirkus im Zirkus, Ať žije cirkus!, 大象音乐会, Solo dlya slona s orkestrom

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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