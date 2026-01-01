The life of the famous French writer Alexander Dumas the Elder. Screenwriter Jaroslav Dietl did not hide his admiration for this literary giant, and in addition to the screenplay he also wrote a three-part TV play about Dumas (starring Vladimír Menšík). In Kachyn's film, Dumas played the father and son of the Štěpánková brothers, and it was a very difficult and difficult task for these young actors.
CountryCzechoslovakia
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year1972
World premiere28 April 1972
Release date
28 April 1972
Czechoslovakia
ProductionFilmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Tajemství velikeho vypravece, The Secret of a Great Narrator, A nagy mesemondó titka, Das Geheimnis des großen Erzählers, Tajemnica Aleksandra Dumasa, Секрет великого рассказчика