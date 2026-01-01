Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha Films The Secret of a Great Narrator

The Secret of a Great Narrator

Tajemství velikeho vypravece 18+
Synopsis

The life of the famous French writer Alexander Dumas the Elder. Screenwriter Jaroslav Dietl did not hide his admiration for this literary giant, and in addition to the screenplay he also wrote a three-part TV play about Dumas (starring Vladimír Menšík). In Kachyn's film, Dumas played the father and son of the Štěpánková brothers, and it was a very difficult and difficult task for these young actors.
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 28 April 1972
Release date
28 April 1972 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Tajemství velikeho vypravece, The Secret of a Great Narrator, A nagy mesemondó titka, Das Geheimnis des großen Erzählers, Tajemnica Aleksandra Dumasa, Секрет великого рассказчика
Director
Karel Kachyňa
Cast
Martin Stepánek
Petr Stepánek
Otakar Brousek
Jana Hlavácová
Slávka Budínová
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
