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Poster of Journey to the Beginning of Time
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Journey to the Beginning of Time
7.1

Journey to the Beginning of Time

, 1955
Cesta do praveku
Czechoslovakia / Adventure, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Journey to the Beginning of Time
7.1

Synopsis

Four schoolboys go on an awe-inspiring expedition back through time, where they behold landscapes and creatures that have long since vanished from the earth.

Cast

Vladimír Bejval
Jo-Jo
Petr Herrman
Tony
Zdenek Hustak
Ben
Josef Lukás
Doc
James Lucas
Doc (US version)
Victor Betral
Jo-Jo (US version)
Victor Betral
Jo-Jo (US version)
Charles Goldsmith
Ben (US version)
Kerry Mark Joels
Doc
Director Karel Zeman
Writer Bill Cayton, Karel Zeman, J.A. Novotný
Composer E.F. Burian, Vlastimil Pinkas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 5 August 1955
Release date
13 May 2024 Czechia U
5 August 1955 Czechoslovakia
15 February 1959 Finland
11 November 1955 Germany
11 February 1967 USA
31 October 1955 USSR
Production Ceskoslovenský Státní Film, Filmové Studio Gottwaldov, Muzeum Karla Zemana
Also known as
Cesta do praveku, A Journey to the Beginning of Time, Cesta do Pravěku, Die Reise in die Urzeit, Journey to the Beginning of Time, Reise in die Urwelt, Camino a la Prehistoria, Dinomania - Reise in die Urwelt, Een reis door de oertijd, En reise til fortiden, Ihmemaailman salaisuudet, Journey to Prehistory, Reis eelajaloolisse aega, Reise in die Urzeit, Rejsen til Jordens urtid, Utazás az őskorba, Viagem à Pré-História, Viaggio nella preistoria, Viaje a la prehistoria, Viaje a los tiempos prehistóricos, Voyage dans la préhistoire, Voyage dans les temps préhistoriques, Wyprawa w przeszłość, Ταξίδι στην αρχή τού χρόνου, Необычайное путешествие, Пътуване в праисторическата епоха, 前世紀探検隊, 史前探險記, Wyprawa w przeszlosc

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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