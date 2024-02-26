ProductionCeskoslovenský Státní Film, Filmové Studio Gottwaldov, Muzeum Karla Zemana
Also known as
Cesta do praveku, A Journey to the Beginning of Time, Cesta do Pravěku, Die Reise in die Urzeit, Journey to the Beginning of Time, Reise in die Urwelt, Camino a la Prehistoria, Dinomania - Reise in die Urwelt, Een reis door de oertijd, En reise til fortiden, Ihmemaailman salaisuudet, Journey to Prehistory, Reis eelajaloolisse aega, Reise in die Urzeit, Rejsen til Jordens urtid, Utazás az őskorba, Viagem à Pré-História, Viaggio nella preistoria, Viaje a la prehistoria, Viaje a los tiempos prehistóricos, Voyage dans la préhistoire, Voyage dans les temps préhistoriques, Wyprawa w przeszłość, Ταξίδι στην αρχή τού χρόνου, Необычайное путешествие, Пътуване в праисторическата епоха, 前世紀探検隊, 史前探險記, Wyprawa w przeszlosc
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 26 February 2024
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.