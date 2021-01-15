"WandaVision" is a superhero show based on the Marvel Comics series. The plot of the series takes place after the events of the fourth installment of "The Avengers," where Wanda and Vision were reunited and Thanos was defeated. After the intense battle to save the universe, the former Avengers couple decides to settle down in a small provincial town, away from the noise and numerous fans. At first, everything goes smoothly: Wanda and Vision are blissfully happy, and their life seems like a never-ending fairytale. However, at some point, the heroes begin to suspect that their world is not what it seems.

