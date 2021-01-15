Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.9
8 posters
WandaVision

WandaVision (2021 - 2021)

WandaVision 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"WandaVision" is a superhero show based on the Marvel Comics series. The plot of the series takes place after the events of the fourth installment of "The Avengers," where Wanda and Vision were reunited and Thanos was defeated. After the intense battle to save the universe, the former Avengers couple decides to settle down in a small provincial town, away from the noise and numerous fans. At first, everything goes smoothly: Wanda and Vision are blissfully happy, and their life seems like a never-ending fairytale. However, at some point, the heroes begin to suspect that their world is not what it seems.
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers
Television series based on Marvel comics Television series based on Marvel comics

Series rating

7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2021, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
