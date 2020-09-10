"Julie and the Phantoms" is a fantasy musical about a high school student who loses her passion for performing and her love for music after the death of a loved one. One day, in her late mother's old studio, the girl discovers teenage boys who were members of a popular band in 1995. Luke, Alex, and Reggie turn out to be ghosts. The place used to be a garage where they rehearsed their songs. Julie forms a new band with the boys, but no one can find out that the band members aren't entirely alive...

