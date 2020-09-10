Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Julie and the Phantoms

Julie and the Phantoms (2020 - 2020)

Julie and the Phantoms 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Julie and the Phantoms" is a fantasy musical about a high school student who loses her passion for performing and her love for music after the death of a loved one. One day, in her late mother's old studio, the girl discovers teenage boys who were members of a popular band in 1995. Luke, Alex, and Reggie turn out to be ghosts. The place used to be a garage where they rehearsed their songs. Julie forms a new band with the boys, but no one can find out that the band members aren't entirely alive...
Marci T. House
Boo Boo Stewart
Cheyenne Jackson
Steve Bacic
Charlie Gillespie
Owen Joyner
Series rating

8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Julie and the Phantoms - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
