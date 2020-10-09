The series "The Haunting of Bly Manor" tells viewers a terrifying supernatural story. The plot unfolds in a classic English manor that harbors a dreadful secret. It is up to Dani, a young American nanny, to confront this mystery. She had previously decided to leave the United States and move overseas for work. She was invited to this new place by a certain Henry, who needed a good babysitter for his two orphans. She will have to take care of her employer's niece and nephew, but they will turn out to be the least of her worries.

Expand