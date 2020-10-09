The series "The Haunting of Bly Manor" tells viewers a terrifying supernatural story. The plot unfolds in a classic English manor that harbors a dreadful secret. It is up to Dani, a young American nanny, to confront this mystery. She had previously decided to leave the United States and move overseas for work. She was invited to this new place by a certain Henry, who needed a good babysitter for his two orphans. She will have to take care of her employer's niece and nephew, but they will turn out to be the least of her worries.