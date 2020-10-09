Menu
Russian
The Haunting of Bly Manor poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.4
2 posters
The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020 - 2020)

The Haunting of Bly Manor 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "The Haunting of Bly Manor" tells viewers a terrifying supernatural story. The plot unfolds in a classic English manor that harbors a dreadful secret. It is up to Dani, a young American nanny, to confront this mystery. She had previously decided to leave the United States and move overseas for work. She was invited to this new place by a certain Henry, who needed a good babysitter for his two orphans. She will have to take care of her employer's niece and nephew, but they will turn out to be the least of her worries.
The Haunting of Bly Manor  trailer
Cast
Henry Thomas
Henry Thomas
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Kate Siegel
Kate Siegel
Victoria Pedretti
Victoria Pedretti
T'Nia Miller
T'Nia Miller
Rahul Kohli
Rahul Kohli
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
The Haunting of Bly Manor - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Haunting of Bly Manor
Stills
