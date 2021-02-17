Menu
Behind Her Eyes

Behind Her Eyes (2021 - …)

Behind Her Eyes 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Behind Her Eyes" is a British mini-series in the psychological thriller genre, based on a novel of the same name. The story revolves around a single mother named Louise, who unexpectedly begins an affair with her new boss, David. At the same time, the main character unintentionally becomes close to his wife, Adele, which she soon regrets. Initially, their relationships resemble a typical love triangle, but Louise eventually realizes that she has become a victim of psychologically unstable individuals with certain mental issues. She suspects that her new lover and his wife are hiding too many provocative and even terrifying things from society.
Series rating

0.0
2 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
