Kinoafisha TV Shows Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007 - 2021)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA
Total seasons 20 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel E!
Runtime 285 hours 0 minute

TV show description

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is an American reality show about the members of a famous family. In front of the cameras, they communicate, fall in love, work, experience family dramas, and solve serious problems. Courtney tries to come to terms with the results of a pregnancy test, while her sister Chloe mourns their deceased father. Other relatives of theirs either participate in charity events or unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a sexual scandal with all the resulting consequences.
Семейство Кардашьян - trailer двадцатого сезона
Keeping Up with the Kardashians  trailer двадцатого сезона
Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner
Kris Jenner Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner
Scott Disick Scott Disick
Caitlyn Jenner Bruce Jenner
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 8 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 2 Season 2
2008, 11 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 3 Season 3
2009, 12 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 4 Season 4
2009, 11 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 5 Season 5
2010, 12 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 6 Season 6
2011, 14 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 7 Season 7
2012, 19 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 8 Season 8
2013, 20 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 9 Season 9
2014, 20 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 10 Season 10
2015, 18 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 11 Season 11
2015, 14 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 12 Season 12
2016, 22 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 13 Season 13
2017, 15 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 14 Season 14
2017, 20 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 15 Season 15
2018, 16 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 Season 16
2019, 13 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 17 Season 17
2019, 12 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 18 Season 18
2020, 6 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 19 Season 19
2020, 8 episodes
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 20 Season 20
2021, 14 episodes
Stills
