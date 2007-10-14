Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007 - 2021)

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is an American reality show about the members of a famous family. In front of the cameras, they communicate, fall in love, work, experience family dramas, and solve serious problems. Courtney tries to come to terms with the results of a pregnancy test, while her sister Chloe mourns their deceased father. Other relatives of theirs either participate in charity events or unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a sexual scandal with all the resulting consequences.

Expand