"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" is a superhero series that continues the development of the Marvel Studios cinematic universe. The main characters are close friends of Steve Rogers and members of the "Avengers" team, Bucky and Sam. After Captain America's departure, the shield is passed on to Falcon. Together with the Winter Soldier, he continues the work of his combat comrade. The heroes face the consequences of the war with Thanos, which occurred in "Endgame," and confront Baron Zemo. The project will be an exclusive of the Disney+ streaming service platform.

