Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier poster
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier poster
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021 - …)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" is a superhero series that continues the development of the Marvel Studios cinematic universe. The main characters are close friends of Steve Rogers and members of the "Avengers" team, Bucky and Sam. After Captain America's departure, the shield is passed on to Falcon. Together with the Winter Soldier, he continues the work of his combat comrade. The heroes face the consequences of the war with Thanos, which occurred in "Endgame," and confront Baron Zemo. The project will be an exclusive of the Disney+ streaming service platform.
Сокол и Зимний Солдат - trailer
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier  trailer
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle James Rhodes / War Machine
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie Sam Wilson / Falcon
Daniel Bruhl
Daniel Bruhl Helmut Zemo
Emily VanCamp
Emily VanCamp Sharon Carter
Wyatt Russell
Wyatt Russell John Walker / U.S. Agent
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers
Television series based on Marvel comics Television series based on Marvel comics

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more