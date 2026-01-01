[the precocious nerd figures out they're turning around]
Mrs. Schultz
Captain, our son has a question. Schuyler, here's our captain.
Schuyler Schultz
[pointing out the window]
Before, Virgo and Leo were right there, sir. Now I'm beginning to see Ursa Minor and Cassiopeia. We MUST be turning around.
Capt. Vernon Demerest
You have a young navigator here! Well, I'll tell ya, son... due to a setslow wind, Dystor's vectored us into a 360 turn for some slow traffic. Now, we'll maintain this board and hold until we receive a Forta Magnus clearance from MELNIX.
Schuyler Schultz
Oh... yes... of course!
Mr. Schultz
What did he mean by that, son?
Schuyler Schultz
Never mind, father, I'll tell you later.