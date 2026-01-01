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Poster of Airport
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Airport
6.6

Airport

, 1970
Airport
USA / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Airport
6.6

Synopsis

Melodrama about a bomber on board an airplane, an airport almost closed by snow, and various personal problems of the people involved.

Cast

Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Mel Bakersfeld
Dean Martin
Dean Martin
Vernon Demerest
George Kennedy
Joe Patroni
Jean Seberg
Tanya Livingston
Jacqueline Bisset
Jacqueline Bisset
Gwen Meighen
Helen Hayes
Ada Quonsett
Van Heflin
D.O. Guerrero
Maureen Stapleton
Maureen Stapleton
Inez Guerrero
Barry Nelson
Barry Nelson
Anson Harris
Dana Wynter
Cindy Bakersfeld
Director George Seaton, Henry Hathaway
Writer George Seaton, Arthur Hailey
Composer Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 5 March 1970
Release date
5 November 1970 Austria 12
12 June 1970 Brazil
10 April 1970 Finland
25 March 1970 Germany
22 April 1970 Great Britain 12
31 July 1970 Ireland PG
25 April 1970 Japan G
20 November 1971 Romania
1 October 1970 Spain 12
29 May 1970 USA PG
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $100,489,151
Production Universal Pictures, Ross Hunter Productions
Also known as
Airport, Aeropuerto, Aeroporto, Flygplatsen, Aerodrom, Aéroport, Aeroportul, Airport - Flygplatsen, Airport - vinger af ild, Airport '69, Dai kûkô, Diethnes aerodromio, Forudgah, Havaalanı, Kiitorata, Letisko, Letiště, Luchthaven onder hoogspanning, Lufthavn, Lufthavnen, Oro uostas, Port lotniczy, Аеропорт, Аэропорт, Летище, 國際機場, 大空港, Aeroporto 70

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

[the precocious nerd figures out they're turning around]
Mrs. Schultz Captain, our son has a question. Schuyler, here's our captain.
Schuyler Schultz [pointing out the window] Before, Virgo and Leo were right there, sir. Now I'm beginning to see Ursa Minor and Cassiopeia. We MUST be turning around.
Capt. Vernon Demerest You have a young navigator here! Well, I'll tell ya, son... due to a setslow wind, Dystor's vectored us into a 360 turn for some slow traffic. Now, we'll maintain this board and hold until we receive a Forta Magnus clearance from MELNIX.
Schuyler Schultz Oh... yes... of course!
Mr. Schultz What did he mean by that, son?
Schuyler Schultz Never mind, father, I'll tell you later.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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