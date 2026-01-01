Menu
Poster of Little Fauss and Big Halsy
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Little Fauss and Big Halsy 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 21 October 1970
Release date
21 October 1970 Russia 16+
21 October 1970 Kazakhstan
21 October 1970 USA
21 October 1970 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Alfran Productions, Furie Productions, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Little Fauss and Big Halsy, L'Ultime Randonnée, Stromer der Landstraße, A nyerő páros, Amerika 1971, As Máquinas Quentes, El precio del fracaso, Iso pärinä ja pikku pärinä, Küçük Fauss, Büyük Halsy, Lille Fauss og Store Halsy, Little Fauss und Big Halsy, Lo spavaldo, Mały Fauss i wielki Halsy, Micul Fauss si Marele Halsy, Os Rivais, The winner takes it all, Vinnaren tar allt, Vinneren tar alt, Малыш Фаусс и Большой Хэлси, お前と俺
Director
Sidney J. Furie
Cast
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Lauren Hutton
Lauren Hutton
Lucille Benson
Michael J. Pollard
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.9
5.9 IMDb
Goofs

When their vehicle has broken down and they are chatting at the back of the pick-up, they are shown in profile with Halsey further back. Beyond Halsey, deeper in the distance, a steady stream of traffic can be seen on what clearly looks like a main road. The camera then pulls back to a long shot of them sitting in the rain; that wider view reveals the surrounding countryside and shows they are actually on an isolated dirt track with no major road nearby.

Stills
