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Poster of The Searchers
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Searchers
7.9

The Searchers

, 1956
The Searchers
USA / Adventure, Western, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Searchers
7.9

Synopsis

An American Civil War veteran embarks on a journey to rescue his niece from the Comanches.

Cast

John Wayne
John Wayne
Ethan Edwards
Jeffrey Hunter
Martin Pawley
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Debbie Edwards - Age 15
Vera Miles
Laurie Jorgensen
Ward Bond
Rev. Capt. Samuel Johnston Clayton
John Qualen
Lars Jorgensen
Olive Carey
Mrs. Jorgensen
Henry Brandon
Cicatriz
Henry Brandon
Cicatriz
Ken Curtis
Charlie McCorry
Harry Carey
Brad Jorgensen
Director John Ford
Writer Frank S. Nugent, Alan Le May
Composer Max Steiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 7 May 1956
Release date
19 July 1956 Argentina
25 January 1957 Austria 12
16 May 1956 Belgium AL
7 May 1956 Brazil
23 July 1957 Denmark
8 August 1956 France
4 October 1956 Germany
23 September 1956 Great Britain
14 February 1957 Hong Kong
18 January 1957 Ireland PG
14 September 1956 Italy
22 August 1956 Japan
20 December 1956 Peru
22 August 1956 Philippines
17 July 1957 Portugal
7 December 1957 South Korea
16 April 1999 Spain
16 May 1956 Sweden 11
26 May 1956 USA
Budget $3,750,000
Worldwide Gross $3,816
Production C.V. Whitney Pictures
Also known as
The Searchers, Más corazón que odio, Der schwarze Falke, Tragači, Förföljaren, La prisonnière du désert, Искатели, 搜索者, A Desaparecida, Albahesoon, Az üldözők, Centaures del desert, Centauros del desierto, Çöl Aslanı, Cuộc Truy Lùng, De zwarte valk, Etsijät, Forfølgeren, Ieškotojai, Iskalci, Jostojugaran, Mas corazón que ódio, Otsijad, På sporet, Poszukiwacze, Rastros de Ódio, Sentieri selvaggi, Sôsakusha, Urmăritorii, Η αιχμάλωτος της ερήμου, Следотърсачите, Шукачі, 捜索者, 日落狂沙, 수색자, De Woestijnhavik

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 27 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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