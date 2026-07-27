The Searchers, Más corazón que odio, Der schwarze Falke, Tragači, Förföljaren, La prisonnière du désert, Искатели, 搜索者, A Desaparecida, Albahesoon, Az üldözők, Centaures del desert, Centauros del desierto, Çöl Aslanı, Cuộc Truy Lùng, De zwarte valk, Etsijät, Forfølgeren, Ieškotojai, Iskalci, Jostojugaran, Mas corazón que ódio, Otsijad, På sporet, Poszukiwacze, Rastros de Ódio, Sentieri selvaggi, Sôsakusha, Urmăritorii, Η αιχμάλωτος της ερήμου, Следотърсачите, Шукачі, 捜索者, 日落狂沙, 수색자, De Woestijnhavik
Film rating
7.9
Rate10 votes
7.8IMDb
Updated 27 July 2026
Stills
Quotes
MartinI hope you die!
EthanThat'll be the day.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.