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Lee J. Cobb
Lee J. Cobb Lee J. Cobb
Kinoafisha Persons Lee J. Cobb

Lee J. Cobb

Lee J. Cobb

Date of Birth
8 December 1911
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
11 February 1976
Occupation
Actor, Director
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

12 Angry Men 8.3
12 Angry Men (1957)
The Exorcist 8.2
The Exorcist (1973)
On the Waterfront 8.0
On the Waterfront (1954)

Filmography

The Exorcist 8.2
The Exorcist The Exorcist
Horror, Drama, Thriller 1973, USA
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The Liberation of L.B. Jones 6.8
The Liberation of L.B. Jones The Liberation of L.B. Jones
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1970, USA
Mackennas Gold 7.5
Mackennas Gold Mackenna's Gold
Romantic, Western 1969, USA
Coogan's Bluff 6.4
Coogan's Bluff Coogan's Bluff
Action, Comedy, Crime 1968, USA
Come Blow Your Horn 6
Come Blow Your Horn Come Blow Your Horn
Comedy 1963, USA
How the West Was Won 7.1
How the West Was Won How the West Was Won
Western 1962, USA
Exodus 6.7
Exodus Exodus
Action, Drama, War, History 1960, USA
Green Mansions 5.4
Green Mansions Green Mansions
Romantic, Adventure, Drama 1959, USA
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