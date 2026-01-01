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Lee J. Cobb
Lee J. Cobb
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee J. Cobb
Lee J. Cobb
Lee J. Cobb
Date of Birth
8 December 1911
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
11 February 1976
Occupation
Actor, Director
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
12 Angry Men
(1957)
8.2
The Exorcist
(1973)
8.0
On the Waterfront
(1954)
Filmography
8.2
The Exorcist
The Exorcist
Horror, Drama, Thriller
1973, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Liberation of L.B. Jones
The Liberation of L.B. Jones
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1970, USA
7.5
Mackennas Gold
Mackenna's Gold
Romantic, Western
1969, USA
6.4
Coogan's Bluff
Coogan's Bluff
Action, Comedy, Crime
1968, USA
6
Come Blow Your Horn
Come Blow Your Horn
Comedy
1963, USA
7.1
How the West Was Won
How the West Was Won
Western
1962, USA
6.7
Exodus
Exodus
Action, Drama, War, History
1960, USA
5.4
Green Mansions
Green Mansions
Romantic, Adventure, Drama
1959, USA
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