This is no Sir Galahad who loves from afar. This is a two-legged boa constrictor.

Eloise Y. 'Honey Bear' Kelly This is no Sir Galahad who loves from afar. This is a two-legged boa constrictor.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.