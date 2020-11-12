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Poster of Mogambo
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Mogambo
6.9

Mogambo

, 1953
Mogambo
USA / Drama, Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Mogambo
6.9

Synopsis

On a Kenyan safari, white hunter Victor Marswell has a love triangle with seductive American socialite Eloise Kelly and anthropologist Donald Nordley's cheating wife Linda.

Cast

Clark Gable
Clark Gable
Victor Marswell
Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner
Eloise Y. Kelly
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly
Linda Nordley
Donald Sinden
Donald Nordley
Philip Stainton
John Brown-Pryce
Eric Pohlmann
Leon Boltchak
Laurence Naismith
Skipper
Denis O'Dea
Father Josef
Samburu
Themselves
Wagenia
Themselves
Director John Ford
Writer John Lee Mahin, Wilson Collison
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 23 September 1953
Release date
10 September 1954 Austria 12
1 July 1954 France
5 April 1954 Japan G
21 September 1955 South Korea
9 October 1953 USA
Budget $3,103,000
Worldwide Gross $17,480
Production Loew's
Also known as
Mogambo, Могамбо, Mogambo - Abenteuer in Afrika, Μογκάμπο, モガンボ, מוגמבו, موگامبو, 모감보, موغامبو, 紅塵, موجامبو, 红尘

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Eloise Y. 'Honey Bear' Kelly This is no Sir Galahad who loves from afar. This is a two-legged boa constrictor.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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