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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Mogambo
6.9
Mogambo
, 1953
Mogambo
USA / Drama, Romantic, Adventure / 18+
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6.9
Synopsis
On a Kenyan safari, white hunter Victor Marswell has a love triangle with seductive American socialite Eloise Kelly and anthropologist Donald Nordley's cheating wife Linda.
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Cast
Clark Gable
Victor Marswell
Ava Gardner
Eloise Y. Kelly
Grace Kelly
Linda Nordley
Donald Sinden
Donald Nordley
Philip Stainton
John Brown-Pryce
Eric Pohlmann
Leon Boltchak
Laurence Naismith
Skipper
Denis O'Dea
Father Josef
Samburu
Themselves
Wagenia
Themselves
Director
John Ford
Writer
John Lee Mahin
,
Wilson Collison
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
1953
World premiere
23 September 1953
Release date
10 September 1954
Austria
12
1 July 1954
France
5 April 1954
Japan
G
21 September 1955
South Korea
9 October 1953
USA
Budget
$3,103,000
Worldwide Gross
$17,480
Production
Loew's
Also known as
Mogambo, Могамбо, Mogambo - Abenteuer in Afrika, Μογκάμπο, モガンボ, מוגמבו, موگامبو, 모감보, موغامبو, 紅塵, موجامبو, 红尘
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Quotes
Eloise Y. 'Honey Bear' Kelly
This is no Sir Galahad who loves from afar. This is a two-legged boa constrictor.
Showtimes
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