Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Happy Valley poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Happy Valley

Happy Valley (2014 - 2023)

Happy Valley 18+
Production year 2014
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Happy Valley" is a British multi-series dramatic detective story about police officer Catherine Cawood. She is a sergeant in the West Yorkshire Police. Catherine is on the trail of a criminal with whom she has a long-standing score to settle. One day, an accountant named Kevin comes to her police station and reports a crime. He is nervous and reluctant to share the details. It soon becomes clear that Kevin had once planned to kidnap his boss's daughter for ransom, but someone else has now carried out his plan.
Cast Characters
Creator
Sally Wainwright
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Sophie Rundle
Sophie Rundle Kirsten McAskill
Joe Armstrong
Joe Armstrong Ashley Cowgill
Steve Pemberton
Steve Pemberton Kevin Weatherill
George Costigan Nevison Gallagher
James Norton
James Norton Tommy Lee Royce
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Happy Valley - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 6 episodes
 
Happy Valley - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 6 episodes
 
Happy Valley - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more