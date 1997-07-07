Menu
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Date of Birth
7 July 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Fourth Kind 6.7
The Fourth Kind (2009)
Kindling 6.7
Kindling (2023)
How to Have Sex 6.5
How to Have Sex (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Untitled John Lennon Biopic Untitled John Lennon Biopic
Biography 2028, Great Britain
Untitled Paul McCartney Biopic Untitled Paul McCartney Biopic
Biography 2028, Great Britain
Untitled George Harrison Biopic Untitled George Harrison Biopic
Biography 2028, Great Britain
Untitled Ringo Starr Biopic Untitled Ringo Starr Biopic
Biography 2028, Great Britain
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective 2026, Great Britain
The Lady
The Lady
Drama, Crime, History 2026, Great Britain
Everybody Wants to F*ck Me Everybody Wants To F*ck Me
Comedy, Thriller 2026, Great Britain
How to Have Sex 6.5
How to Have Sex How to Have Sex
Drama 2023, Australia / Greece / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Kindling 6.7
Kindling Kindling
Drama, Romantic 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Vampire Academy 6.2
Vampire Academy
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy 2022, USA
Last Train to Christmas 6.1
Last Train to Christmas Last Train to Christmas
Fantasy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Rebels 3.7
The Rebels The Rebels
Adventure 2019, Great Britain
The Fourth Kind 6.7
The Fourth Kind The Fourth Kind
Thriller 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Scurry The Scurry
Comedy, Horror 0, Great Britain
