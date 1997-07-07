Mia McKenna-Bruce

Menu
Date of Birth
7 July 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
The Fourth Kind
(2009)
6.7
Kindling
(2023)
6.5
How to Have Sex
(2023)
Filmography
Actress
14
Untitled John Lennon Biopic
Untitled John Lennon Biopic
Biography
2028, Great Britain
Untitled Paul McCartney Biopic
Untitled Paul McCartney Biopic
Biography
2028, Great Britain
Untitled George Harrison Biopic
Untitled George Harrison Biopic
Biography
2028, Great Britain
Untitled Ringo Starr Biopic
Untitled Ringo Starr Biopic
Biography
2028, Great Britain
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective
2026, Great Britain
The Lady
Drama, Crime, History
2026, Great Britain
Everybody Wants to F*ck Me
Everybody Wants To F*ck Me
Comedy, Thriller
2026, Great Britain
6.5
How to Have Sex
How to Have Sex
Drama
2023, Australia / Greece / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Kindling
Kindling
Drama, Romantic
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
Vampire Academy
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy
2022, USA
6.1
Last Train to Christmas
Last Train to Christmas
Fantasy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
The Rebels
The Rebels
Adventure
2019, Great Britain
6.7
The Fourth Kind
The Fourth Kind
Thriller
2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Scurry
The Scurry
Comedy, Horror
0, Great Britain
