Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 2025

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2025

Site Great Britain
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Juliette Howell, Michael Jackman, Tessa Ross
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Alex Coco
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold, Fred Berger, Alex Heineman
Watch trailer
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Children's & Family Film
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film 7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
Watch trailer
Flow 7.8
Flow
Matīss Kaža, Gints Zilbalodis
Watch trailer
Kensuke's Kingdom 6.9
Kensuke's Kingdom
Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin, Kirk Hendry
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Edward Berger, Juliette Howell, Michael Jackman, Tessa Ross, Peter Straughan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Lee 7.4
Lee
Kate Winslet, John Collee, Lem Dobbs, Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume
Watch trailer
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film 7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Mark Burton, Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
Watch trailer
Gladiator 2 7.4
Gladiator 2
Ridley Scott, Peter Craig, Lucy Fisher, David Scarpa, Douglas Wick, Michael Pruss
Watch trailer
Kneecap 7.4
Kneecap
Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Rich Peppiatt, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, DJ Próvai
Watch trailer
Blitz 6.6
Blitz
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland, Steve McQueen
Watch trailer
Love Lies Bleeding 7.3
Love Lies Bleeding
Andrea Cornwell, Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska, Oliver Kassman
The Outrun 7.4
The Outrun
Dominic Norris, Saoirse Ronan, Nora Fingscheidt, Jack Lowden, Sarah Brocklehurst, Amy Liptrot
Hard Truths 7.1
Hard Truths
Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe
Watch trailer
Bird 7.0
Bird
Andrea Arnold, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Lee Groombridge
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
Winner
All nominees
All We Imagine as Light 7.0
All We Imagine as Light
Thomas Hakim, Payal Kapadia
Watch trailer
I'm Still Here 8.4
I'm Still Here Ainda Estou Aqui
Walter Salles
Watch trailer
Kneecap 7.4
Kneecap
Trevor Birney, Rich Peppiatt
Watch trailer
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Rock, Paper, Scissors Rock, Paper, Scissors
Franz Böhm, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
Winner
All nominees
milk milk
Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
Stomach Bug Stomach Bug
Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marissa Keating, Theo Panagopoulos
Marion Marion
Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Wander to Wonder Wander to Wonder
Stienette Bosklopper, Nina Gantz, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart
Winner
All nominees
Adiós Adiós
Jose Prats, Bernardo Angeletti, Natalia Kyriacou
Mog's Christmas Mog's Christmas
Joanna Harrison, Ruth Fielding, Camilla Deakin, Robin Shaw
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film 7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
Watch trailer
Inside Out 2 8.4
Inside Out 2
Mark Nielsen, Kelsey Mann
Watch trailer
Flow 7.8
Flow
Matīss Kaža, Gints Zilbalodis
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story 8.1
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Robert Ford, Lizzie Gillett
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
No Other Land 8.6
No Other Land
Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Black Box Diaries 7.8
Black Box Diaries
Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin, Shiori Ito
Daughters 7.8
Daughters
Natalie Rae, Angela Patton
Watch trailer
Will & Harper 7.1
Will & Harper
Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Chris Leggett, Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
Winner
All nominees
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
Heretic
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
Anora
Winner
All nominees
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Hard Truths
The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Perez
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
The Outrun
BAFTA Film Award / Best Director
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Edward Berger
Watch trailer
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Denis Villeneuve
Watch trailer
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Watch trailer
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
Winner
All nominees
Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
The Brutalist
Clarence Maclin
Sing Sing
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Yuriy Borisov
Yuriy Borisov
Anora
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Emilia Perez
Winner
All nominees
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
The Last Showgirl
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Emilia Perez
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones
The Brutalist
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Wicked
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Conclave
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Lol Crawley
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Greig Fraser
Watch trailer
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Jarin Blaschke
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Paul Guilhaume
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Stéphane Fontaine
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Valérie Deloof, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard, Victor Praud, Victor Fleurant
Watch trailer
Blitz 6.6
Blitz
John Casali, James Harrison, Paul Cotterell
Watch trailer
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title, John Marquis, Simon Hayes, Robin Baynton
Watch trailer
Gladiator 2 7.4
Gladiator 2
Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey, Danny Sheehan, Stéphane Bucher
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Robin Carolan
Watch trailer
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Watch trailer
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Paul Tazewell
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Lisy Christl
Watch trailer
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
Arianne Phillips
Watch trailer
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Linda Muir
Watch trailer
Blitz 6.6
Blitz
Jacqueline Durran
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Kneecap 7.4
Kneecap
Chris Gill, Julian Ulrichs
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Joe Walker
Watch trailer
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Kneecap 7.4
Kneecap
Rich Peppiatt
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Hoard 6.7
Hoard
Luna Carmoon
Santosh 7.1
Santosh
Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay
Monkey Man 7.0
Monkey Man
Dev Patel
Watch trailer
Sister Midnight Sister Midnight
Karan Kandhari
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Better Man 7.2
Better Man
Peter Stubbs, Luke Millar, Keith Herft, David Clayton
Watch trailer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7.5
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz, Erik Winquist
Gladiator 2 7.4
Gladiator 2
Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
Watch trailer
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Paul Corbould, Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Pierre Olivier Persin, Frédérique Arguello, Stéphanie Guillon, Marilyne Scarselli
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White
Watch trailer
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount
Watch trailer
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Eva Von Bahr, Love Larson
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Julia Floch-Carbonel, Romain Marietti, Emmanuel Janvier
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
A Real Pain 7.0
A Real Pain
Jesse Eisenberg
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
Watch trailer
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Watch trailer
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Watch trailer
Kneecap 7.4
Kneecap
Rich Peppiatt, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, DJ Próvai
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Peter Straughan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold, Jay Cocks
Watch trailer
Sing Sing 7.7
Sing Sing
Clint Bentley, Greg Kuidar, John Divine G Whitfield, Clarence Maclin
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys 7.1
Nickel Boys
Joslyn Barnes, RaMell Ross
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Casting
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Apprentice 6.5
The Apprentice
Carmen Cuba, Stephanie Gorin
Watch trailer
Kneecap 7.4
Kneecap
Carla Stronge
Watch trailer
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
Yesi Ramirez
Watch trailer
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Nina Gold, Martin Ware
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Cynthia Sleiter, Suzie Davies
Watch trailer
Nosferatu 7.2
Nosferatu
Craig Lathrop
Watch trailer
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
Watch trailer
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
Watch trailer
Academy Fellowship
Warwick Davis
Warwick Davis
Winner
EE Rising Star Award
David Jonsson Fray
Winner
All nominees
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
Marisa Abela
Nabhaan Rizwan
Nabhaan Rizwan
Jharrel Jerome
Year
Nominations

