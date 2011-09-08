7.5

Monsieur Lazhar

Philippe Falardeau "Very rarely does a film come along that does everything perfectly. At the end of this movie, my jury members looked at each other, with tears in our eyes. We came to a unanimous decision : the City Of Toronto Award for Best Canadian Feature goes to a film that explores loss, exile, and the truths we tell our children: Philippe Falardeau's Monsieur Lazhar."