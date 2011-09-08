Philippe Falardeau "Very rarely does a film come along that does everything perfectly. At the end of this movie, my jury members looked at each other, with tears in our eyes. We came to a unanimous decision : the City Of Toronto Award for Best Canadian Feature goes to a film that explores loss, exile, and the truths we tell our children: Philippe Falardeau's Monsieur Lazhar."
Nathan Morlando "The SKYY Vodka Award for Best First Canadian Feature goes to a film that sets a tone, stays with it, and shows you what it is to be a soldier returning from war only to find that the world has no place for you. This is a film that puts a human face on a Canadian myth."
Doubles with Slight Pepper
Ian Harnarine "Through the humble but moving story of a family in crisis, this film expresses truths that resonate in Canada and around the world. It is the debut of an exciting new voice from whom we hope to see a great deal more."