Kinoafisha Film festivals Toronto International Film Festival Events Toronto International Film Festival 2011

All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2011

Site Canada
Date 8 September 2011 - 18 September 2011
Best Canadian Feature Film
Monsieur Lazhar 7.5
Monsieur Lazhar
Philippe Falardeau "Very rarely does a film come along that does everything perfectly. At the end of this movie, my jury members looked at each other, with tears in our eyes. We came to a unanimous decision : the City Of Toronto Award for Best Canadian Feature goes to a film that explores loss, exile, and the truths we tell our children: Philippe Falardeau's Monsieur Lazhar."
Winner
Best Canadian First Feature Film
Citizen Gangster Edwin Boyd
Nathan Morlando "The SKYY Vodka Award for Best First Canadian Feature goes to a film that sets a tone, stays with it, and shows you what it is to be a soldier returning from war only to find that the world has no place for you. This is a film that puts a human face on a Canadian myth."
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Discovery
5.4
Avalon
Axel Petersén "An assured, darkly humorous portrait of an affluent class in hedonistic self-denial, Avalon marks the arrival of a promising new voice in Swedish filmmaking."
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Special Presentations
The First Man Le premier homme
Gianni Amelio "Gianni Amelio's realization of an unfinished Albert Camus novel explores the legacy of colonialism with the tenderness of a memoir and the unflinching gaze of a war reporter."
Winner
People's Choice Award / Documentary
The Island President The Island President
Jon Shenk
Winner
The Island President The Island President
Richard Berge, Bonni Cohen
Winner
All nominees
Pearl Jam Twenty Pearl Jam Twenty
Cameron Crowe
First Position First Position
Bess Kargman
People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
The Raid: Redemption Serbuan maut
Gareth Evans
Winner
All nominees
God Bless America 7.3
God Bless America
Bobcat Goldthwait
You're Next 6.8
You're Next
Adam Wingard
People's Choice Award
Where Do We Go Now? Et maintenant on va où?
Nadine Labaki
Winner
All nominees
A Separation 8.1
A Separation Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Asghar Farhadi
Starbuck 6.7
Starbuck
Ken Scott
Visions Award
All nominees
This Side of Resurrection Deste Lado da Ressurreição
Joaquim Sapinho
Best Canadian First Feature Film - Special Jury Citation
Nuit #1 4.8
Nuit #1
Enn Emon "Anne Emond's Nuit #1 was simple and raw. It reminded us of the power of two actors with incredible chemistry, a courageous filmmaker, and a dingy apartment. We can't wait for Nuit #2."
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award
Next of Kin Next of Kin
Kara Blake
Winner
All nominees
The Revenge Plot The Revenge Plot
Jared Raab
Ester & Lejb Ester & Lejb
Sean Wainsteim
My First Movie My First Movie
Gab Taraboulsy
Saturday Night Saturday Night
Kaveh Nabatian
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
Doubles with Slight Pepper Doubles with Slight Pepper
Ian Harnarine "Through the humble but moving story of a family in crisis, this film expresses truths that resonate in Canada and around the world. It is the debut of an exciting new voice from whom we hope to see a great deal more."
Winner
All nominees
The Red Virgin The Red Virgin
Sheila Pye
Waning Waning
Gina Hara
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Canadian Film
Of Events D'aléas
Mathieu Tremblay
Winner
No Words Came Down No Words Came Down
Lisa Pham Flowers, Ryan Flowers
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Honorable Mention
My First Movie My First Movie
Gab Taraboulsy
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Fan Favorite
The Revenge Plot The Revenge Plot
Jared Raab
Winner
