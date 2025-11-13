Menu
Rating of the best films in the Animation genre

Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 9.1
1 Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
The Wild Robot 8.8
3 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening 8.7
4 Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
5 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Spirited Away 8.7
6 Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure 2001, Japan
The Lion King 8.7
7 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye 8.6
8 Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
Animation 2025, Japan
Nu, pogodi! 8.6
9 Nu, pogodi!
Short, Animation 1969, USSR
Troe iz Prostokvashino 8.6
10 Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short 1978, USSR
Las guerreras k-pop 8.6
11 Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Coco 8.5
12 Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
13 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
WALL·E 8.5
14 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
Your Name 8.5
15 Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2016, Japan
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
16 Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Inside Out 2 8.4
17 Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump 8.4
18 Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Look Back 8.4
19 Look Back
Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
20 How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White 8.3
21 SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Princess Mononoke 8.3
22 Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
Soul 8.3
23 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Violet Evergarden: The Movie 8.3
24 Violet Evergarden: The Movie
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2020, Japan
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
25 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8.3
26 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Shrek 8.3
27 Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy 2001, USA
Zootopia 8.2
28 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Transformers One 8.2
29 Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Ratatouille 8.2
30 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Ne Zha 2 8.2
31 Ne Zha 2
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
32 Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation 1991, USA
My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next 8.2
33 My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Anime 2024, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training 8.2
34 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Aladdin 8.1
35 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
Tangled 8.1
36 Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? 8.1
37 Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Animation, Anime 2023, Japan
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
38 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
Up 8.1
39 Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
Toy Story 3 8.1
40 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
The Mystery of the Third Planet 8.1
41 The Mystery of the Third Planet
Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 1981, USSR
Myshonok Pik 8.1
42 Myshonok Pik
Animation 1978, USSR
Castle in the Sky 8.1
43 Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 1986, Japan
My Neighbor Totoro 8.1
44 My Neighbor Totoro
Anime, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 1988, Japan
Mulan 8.1
45 Mulan
Family, Animation 1998, USA
Volk i telyonok 8.0
46 Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 1984, USSR
Ice Age 8.0
47 Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Kung Fu Panda 8.0
48 Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation 2008, USA
Elemental 8.0
49 Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo 8.0
50 Podarok dlya samogo slabogo
Animation 1978, USSR
The Nightmare Before Christmas 8.0
51 The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation 1993, USA
Sing 2 8.0
52 Sing 2
Animation, Musical 2021, USA
Wreck-It Ralph 8.0
53 Wreck-It Ralph
Animation 2012, USA
Inside Out 8.0
54 Inside Out
Animation 2015, USA
The Bad Guys 2 8.0
55 The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
Zolotaya antilopa 8.0
56 Zolotaya antilopa
Animation 1954, USSR
Moana 8.0
57 Moana
Animation 2016, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8.0
58 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Frozen 8.0
59 Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi 8.0
60 Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime 2020, Japan
Shrek 2 8.0
61 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Big Hero 6 8.0
62 Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service 8.0
63 Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime 1989, Japan
Scarlet Flower 7.9
64 Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy 1952, USSR
Despicable Me 7.9
65 Despicable Me
Family, Animation 2010, USA
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.9
66 Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family 1950, USSR
Snezhnaya koroleva 7.9
67 Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family 1957, USSR
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind 7.9
68 Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Sci-Fi, Anime, Adventure, Drama, Animation 1984, Japan
V yaranga požáru popáleniny 7.9
69 V yaranga požáru popáleniny
Short, Animation 1956, USSR
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi 7.9
70 Blue Lock: Episode Nagi
Animation, Drama, Sport, Anime 2024, Japan
Raya and the Last Dragon 7.9
71 Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation 2021, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
72 Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Mufasa: The Lion King 7.9
73 Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2024, USA
The brave little deer 7.9
74 The brave little deer
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
Ostrov oshibok 7.9
75 Ostrov oshibok
Animation, Short, Family 1955, USSR
The Ugly Duckling 7.9
76 The Ugly Duckling
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Kashtanka 7.9
77 Kashtanka
Animation 1952, USSR
Tri drovoseka 7.9
78 Tri drovoseka
Animation 1959, USSR
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You 7.9
79 Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Zakoldovannyy malchik 7.9
80 Zakoldovannyy malchik
Family, Animation 1955, USSR
Petra a Červená Karkulka 7.9
81 Petra a Červená Karkulka
Short, Animation 1958, USSR
Luca 7.9
82 Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Konyok-Gorbunok 7.8
83 Konyok-Gorbunok
Animation 1947, USSR
The Cat’s House 7.8
84 The Cat’s House
Animation 1958, USSR
Moana 2 7.8
85 Moana 2
Animation 2024, USA
Star Wars: The Clone Wars 7.8
86 Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2008, USA / Singapore
Peter Pan 7.8
87 Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical 1953, USA
Tsarevna-lyagushka 7.8
88 Tsarevna-lyagushka
Short, Animation 1954, USSR
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms 7.8
89 Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime 2018, Japan
Incredibles 2 7.8
90 Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's 2018, USA
Noch pered Rozhdestvom 7.8
91 Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Animation 1951, USSR
101 Dalmatians 7.8
92 101 Dalmatians
Family, Adventure, Animation 1961, USA
Ořech větvička 7.8
93 Ořech větvička
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Encanto 7.8
94 Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, USA / Colombia
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh 7.8
95 Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh
Children's, Short, Animation 1951, USSR
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
96 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
Gusi-lebedi 7.8
97 Gusi-lebedi
Animation, Short 1949, USSR
Monsters University 7.8
98 Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
Anastasia 7.8
99 Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure 1997, USA
Loving Vincent 7.8
100 Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Great Britain / Poland
