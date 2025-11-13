Rating of the best films in the Animation genre

Menu
9.1
1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
9.1
2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.8
3
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
4
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
5
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
6
Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure
2001, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
7
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation
1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.6
8
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
Animation
2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
9
Nu, pogodi!
Short, Animation
1969, USSR
Rate
8.6
10
Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short
1978, USSR
Rate
8.6
11
Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
12
Coco
Animation, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
8.5
13
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
14
WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation
2008, USA
Rate
8.5
15
Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2016, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
16
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2020, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
17
Inside Out 2
Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
18
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
19
Look Back
Animation, Drama
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
20
How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
21
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
Rate
8.3
22
Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama
1997, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
23
Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy
2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
24
Violet Evergarden: The Movie
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime
2020, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
25
Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation
2001, USA
Rate
8.3
26
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
8.3
27
Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy
2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
28
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
8.2
29
Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
30
Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
31
Ne Zha 2
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2025, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
32
Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation
1991, USA
Rate
8.2
33
My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Anime
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
34
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Animation, Anime
2024, Japan
Rate
8.1
35
Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
1992, USA
Rate
8.1
36
Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
8.1
37
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Animation, Anime
2023, Japan
Rate
Tickets
8.1
38
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure
2018, USA
Rate
8.1
39
Up
Animation, Family, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
8.1
40
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
41
The Mystery of the Third Planet
Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
1981, USSR
Rate
8.1
42
Myshonok Pik
Animation
1978, USSR
Rate
8.1
43
Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime
1986, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
44
My Neighbor Totoro
Anime, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
1988, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
45
Mulan
Family, Animation
1998, USA
Rate
8.0
46
Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale
1984, USSR
Rate
8.0
47
Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family
2002, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
48
Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation
2008, USA
Rate
8.0
49
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
50
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo
Animation
1978, USSR
Rate
8.0
51
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation
1993, USA
Rate
8.0
52
Sing 2
Animation, Musical
2021, USA
Rate
8.0
53
Wreck-It Ralph
Animation
2012, USA
Rate
8.0
54
Inside Out
Animation
2015, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
55
The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
56
Zolotaya antilopa
Animation
1954, USSR
Rate
8.0
57
Moana
Animation
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
58
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
59
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family
2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
60
Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime
2020, Japan
Rate
8.0
61
Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
62
Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
63
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime
1989, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
64
Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
Rate
7.9
65
Despicable Me
Family, Animation
2010, USA
Rate
7.9
66
Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family
1950, USSR
Rate
7.9
67
Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family
1957, USSR
Rate
7.9
68
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Sci-Fi, Anime, Adventure, Drama, Animation
1984, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
69
V yaranga požáru popáleniny
Short, Animation
1956, USSR
Rate
7.9
70
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi
Animation, Drama, Sport, Anime
2024, Japan
Rate
7.9
71
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation
2021, USA
Rate
7.9
72
Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
73
Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
74
The brave little deer
Short, Animation
1957, USSR
Rate
7.9
75
Ostrov oshibok
Animation, Short, Family
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
76
The Ugly Duckling
Short, Animation
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
77
Kashtanka
Animation
1952, USSR
Rate
7.9
78
Tri drovoseka
Animation
1959, USSR
Rate
7.9
79
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy
2019, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
80
Zakoldovannyy malchik
Family, Animation
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
81
Petra a Červená Karkulka
Short, Animation
1958, USSR
Rate
7.9
82
Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
83
Konyok-Gorbunok
Animation
1947, USSR
Rate
7.8
84
The Cat’s House
Animation
1958, USSR
Rate
7.8
85
Moana 2
Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
86
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2008, USA / Singapore
Rate
7.8
87
Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical
1953, USA
Rate
7.8
88
Tsarevna-lyagushka
Short, Animation
1954, USSR
Rate
7.8
89
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime
2018, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
90
Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's
2018, USA
Rate
7.8
91
Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Animation
1951, USSR
Rate
7.8
92
101 Dalmatians
Family, Adventure, Animation
1961, USA
Rate
7.8
93
Ořech větvička
Short, Animation
1955, USSR
Rate
7.8
94
Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2021, USA / Colombia
Rate
7.8
95
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh
Children's, Short, Animation
1951, USSR
Rate
7.8
96
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
97
Gusi-lebedi
Animation, Short
1949, USSR
Rate
7.8
98
Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
99
Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
7.8
100
Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography
2017, Great Britain / Poland
Rate
Watch trailer
