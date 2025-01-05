Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2025

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2025

Site USA
Date 5 January 2025
Golden Globe / Best Director, Motion Picture
Brady Corbet
Brady Corbet
The Brutalist
Winner
All nominees
Jacques Audiard
Jacques Audiard
Emilia Perez
Payal Kapadia
All We Imagine as Light
Korali Farzha
The Substance
Edward Berger
Edward Berger
Conclave
Sean Baker
Sean Baker
Anora
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Animated
Flow 7.8
Flow
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Inside Out 2 8.4
Inside Out 2
Watch trailer
Memoir of a Snail 8.1
Memoir of a Snail
Watch trailer
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film 7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Watch trailer
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Watch trailer
Moana
Moana
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Nickel Boys 7.1
Nickel Boys
Watch trailer
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Watch trailer
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Watch trailer
September 5 6.8
September 5
Watch trailer
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Winner
All nominees
Anora 6.8
Anora
Watch trailer
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Watch trailer
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Watch trailer
Challengers 7.5
Challengers
A Real Pain 7.0
A Real Pain
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Winner
All nominees
Vermiglio 7.0
Vermiglio
Watch trailer
I'm Still Here 8.4
I'm Still Here Ainda Estou Aqui
Watch trailer
The Girl with the Needle 7.2
The Girl with the Needle Pigen med nålen
Watch trailer
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Watch trailer
All We Imagine as Light 7.0
All We Imagine as Light
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Challengers 7.5
Challengers
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Winner
All nominees
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
Dune: Part Two 8.7
Dune: Part Two
Hans Zimmer
Watch trailer
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Watch trailer
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
Watch trailer
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard, Camille, Clément Ducol For "El Mal"
Winner
All nominees
Better Man 7.2
Better Man
Robbie Williams, Sacha Skarbek, Freddy Wexler For "Forbidden Road"
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol For "Mi Camino"
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Michael Pollack, Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson For "Kiss The Sky"
Watch trailer
Challengers 7.5
Challengers
Luca Guadagnino, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross For "Compress/Repress"
The Last Showgirl 6.2
The Last Showgirl
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Lykke Li For "Beautiful That Way"
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
True Detective For season "Night Country"
Winner
All nominees
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
The Palace
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti
The Penguin
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Griselda
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts
Feud For season "Capote vs. The Swans"
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Fernanda Torres
Fernanda Torres
I'm Still Here
Winner
All nominees
Maria
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Babygirl
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Lee
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
The Room Next Door
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson
The Last Showgirl
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Substance
Winner
All nominees
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
Anora
Zendaya
Zendaya
Challengers
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Emilia Perez
Winner
All nominees
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Conclave
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley
The Substance
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Wicked
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones
The Brutalist
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Jessica Gunning
Baby Reindeer
Winner
All nominees
Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas
The Bear
Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder
Hacks
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Ripley
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
The Diplomat
Kali Reis
True Detective For season "Night Country"
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Anna Sawai
Shōgun
Winner
All nominees
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Black Doves
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Matlock
Emma D'Arcy
Emma D'Arcy
House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine
Maya Erskine
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
The Diplomat
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
Hacks
Winner
All nominees
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
The Penguin
Winner
All nominees
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Ripley
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
A Gentleman in Moscow
Cooper Koch
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story For season "The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Disclaimer
Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd
Baby Reindeer
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
Winner
All nominees
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Queer
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
A Different Man
Winner
All nominees
Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons
Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell
Glen Powell
Hit Man
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
Heretic
Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg
A Real Pain
Gabriel LaBelle
SNL 1975
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
Winner
All nominees
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Gladiator 2
Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice
Yuriy Borisov
Yuriy Borisov
Anora
A Complete Unknown
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano
Shōgun
Winner
All nominees
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story For season "The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Shrinking
Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden
Slow Horses
Diego Luna
Diego Luna
La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada
Hiroyuki Sanada
Shōgun
Winner
All nominees
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne
The Day of the Jackal
Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Slow Horses
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
Landman
Donald Glover
Donald Glover
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White
The Bear
Winner
All nominees
Steve Martin
Steve Martin
Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel
Jason Segel
Shrinking
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
A Man on the Inside
Adam Brody
Adam Brody
Nobody Wants This
Martin Short
Martin Short
Only Murders in the Building
Golden Globe / Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ali Wong
Ali Wong
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Winner
All nominees
Ramy Youssef
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler: Love You
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Conclave 7.6
Conclave
Peter Straughan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
A Real Pain 7.0
A Real Pain
Jesse Eisenberg
Watch trailer
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Watch trailer
The Brutalist 7.7
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
Watch trailer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Baby Reindeer
Winner
All nominees
True Detective 8.2
True Detective
For season "Night Country"
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
For season "The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
The Penguin 9.8
The Penguin
Ripley
Ripley
Golden Globe / Best Television Series, Drama
Shōgun 9.8
Shōgun
Winner
All nominees
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Squid Game 8.4
Squid Game Ojing-eo geim
The Day of the Jackal 8.2
The Day of the Jackal
Slow Horses
Slow Horses
The Diplomat
The Diplomat
Golden Globe / Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Hacks
Winner
All nominees
Nobody Wants This
Nobody Wants This
The Bear
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary
The Gentlemen
The Gentlemen
Golden Globe / Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Wicked 7.8
Wicked
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Deadpool & Wolverine 8.0
Deadpool & Wolverine
Watch trailer
Alien: Romulus 7.4
Alien: Romulus
Watch trailer
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot
Watch trailer
Inside Out 2 8.4
Inside Out 2
Watch trailer
Gladiator 2 7.4
Gladiator 2
Watch trailer
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7.4
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Watch trailer
Twisters 7.0
Twisters
Watch trailer
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Winner
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Winner
Carol Burnett Award
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Winner
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more