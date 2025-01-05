Menu
Golden Globes, USA 2025
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2025
Site
USA
Date
5 January 2025
Golden Globe / Best Director, Motion Picture
Brady Corbet
The Brutalist
Winner
All nominees
Jacques Audiard
Emilia Perez
Payal Kapadia
All We Imagine as Light
Korali Farzha
The Substance
Edward Berger
Conclave
Sean Baker
Anora
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Animated
7.8
Flow
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.4
Inside Out 2
Watch trailer
8.1
Memoir of a Snail
Watch trailer
7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Watch trailer
8.8
The Wild Robot
Watch trailer
Moana
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Drama
7.7
The Brutalist
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
Nickel Boys
Watch trailer
8.7
Dune: Part Two
Watch trailer
7.6
Conclave
Watch trailer
6.8
September 5
Watch trailer
7.3
A Complete Unknown
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Anora
Watch trailer
7.0
The Substance
Watch trailer
7.8
Wicked
Watch trailer
7.5
Challengers
7.0
A Real Pain
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Vermiglio
Watch trailer
8.4
I'm Still Here
Ainda Estou Aqui
Watch trailer
7.2
The Girl with the Needle
Pigen med nålen
Watch trailer
7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Watch trailer
7.0
All We Imagine as Light
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score, Motion Picture
7.5
Challengers
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Winner
All nominees
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
8.7
Dune: Part Two
Hans Zimmer
Watch trailer
7.6
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Watch trailer
7.7
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
Watch trailer
8.8
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Song, Motion Picture
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard, Camille, Clément Ducol
For "El Mal"
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Better Man
Robbie Williams, Sacha Skarbek, Freddy Wexler
For "Forbidden Road"
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
For "Mi Camino"
8.8
The Wild Robot
Michael Pollack, Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson
For "Kiss The Sky"
Watch trailer
7.5
Challengers
Luca Guadagnino, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
For "Compress/Repress"
6.2
The Last Showgirl
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Lykke Li
For "Beautiful That Way"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jodie Foster
True Detective
For season "Night Country"
Winner
All nominees
Kate Winslet
The Palace
Cate Blanchett
Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti
The Penguin
Sofia Vergara
Griselda
Naomi Watts
Feud
For season "Capote vs. The Swans"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Fernanda Torres
I'm Still Here
Winner
All nominees
Maria
Nicole Kidman
Babygirl
Kate Winslet
Lee
Tilda Swinton
The Room Next Door
Pamela Anderson
The Last Showgirl
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Substance
Winner
All nominees
Amy Adams
Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison
Anora
Zendaya
Challengers
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldana
Emilia Perez
Winner
All nominees
Isabella Rossellini
Conclave
Margaret Qualley
The Substance
Selena Gomez
Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande
Wicked
Felicity Jones
The Brutalist
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Jessica Gunning
Baby Reindeer
Winner
All nominees
Liza Colón-Zayas
The Bear
Hannah Einbinder
Hacks
Dakota Fanning
Ripley
Allison Janney
The Diplomat
Kali Reis
True Detective
For season "Night Country"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Anna Sawai
Shōgun
Winner
All nominees
Keira Knightley
Black Doves
Kathy Bates
Matlock
Emma D'Arcy
House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Keri Russell
The Diplomat
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart
Hacks
Winner
All nominees
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary
Kristen Bell
Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear
Kathryn Hahn
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell
The Penguin
Winner
All nominees
Andrew Scott
Ripley
Ewan McGregor
A Gentleman in Moscow
Cooper Koch
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
For season "The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Kevin Kline
Disclaimer
Richard Gadd
Baby Reindeer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
Winner
All nominees
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
Daniel Craig
Queer
Timothee Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan
A Different Man
Winner
All nominees
Jesse Plemons
Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell
Hit Man
Hugh Grant
Heretic
Jesse Eisenberg
A Real Pain
Gabriel LaBelle
SNL 1975
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
Winner
All nominees
Denzel Washington
Gladiator 2
Guy Pearce
The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice
Yuriy Borisov
Anora
A Complete Unknown
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano
Shōgun
Winner
All nominees
Javier Bardem
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
For season "The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Harrison Ford
Shrinking
Jack Lowden
Slow Horses
Diego Luna
La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada
Shōgun
Winner
All nominees
Eddie Redmayne
The Day of the Jackal
Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman
Slow Horses
Billy Bob Thornton
Landman
Donald Glover
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White
The Bear
Winner
All nominees
Steve Martin
Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel
Shrinking
Ted Danson
A Man on the Inside
Adam Brody
Nobody Wants This
Martin Short
Only Murders in the Building
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ali Wong
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Winner
All nominees
Ramy Youssef
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler: Love You
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
7.6
Conclave
Peter Straughan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
A Real Pain
Jesse Eisenberg
Watch trailer
6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Watch trailer
7.7
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
Watch trailer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Winner
All nominees
8.2
True Detective
For season "Night Country"
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
For season "The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
9.8
The Penguin
Ripley
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series, Drama
9.8
Shōgun
Winner
All nominees
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
8.4
Squid Game
Ojing-eo geim
8.2
The Day of the Jackal
Slow Horses
The Diplomat
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Winner
All nominees
Nobody Wants This
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
The Gentlemen
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
7.8
Wicked
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Deadpool & Wolverine
Watch trailer
7.4
Alien: Romulus
Watch trailer
8.8
The Wild Robot
Watch trailer
8.4
Inside Out 2
Watch trailer
7.4
Gladiator 2
Watch trailer
7.4
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Watch trailer
7.0
Twisters
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Viola Davis
Winner
Viola Davis
Winner
Carol Burnett Award
Ted Danson
Winner
Ted Danson
Winner
