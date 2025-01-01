Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Hamnet
Hamnet
Hamnet
Biography
Drama
Synopsis
Agnes Shakespeare – the wife of the world's most famous writer – struggles to come to terms with the loss of her only son, Hamnet.
Hamnet
teaser-trailer
teaser-trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Amblin Entertainment, Book of Shadows, Hera Pictures
Also known as
Hamnet, Hamnet - A Vida Antes de Hamlet, 哈姆奈特
Director
Chloé Zhao
Cast
Paul Mescal
Jessie Buckley
Emily Watson
Joe Alwyn
David Wilmot
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.7
11
votes
8.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Hamnet
Teaser-trailer
0
0
