Ratings
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.5
8 posters
Arrow

Arrow (2012 - 2020)

Arrow 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 127 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Arrow" is an American superhero TV series on The CW, based on a popular comic book line. The main character is a billionaire named Oliver, who went missing during a shipwreck. For many years, no one heard anything about him and everyone assumed he was dead. Eventually, Oliver is found on a practically uninhabited island that no one knows about. The hero returns to his family mansion, where he is greeted by his mother, sister, and best friend. However, each of them realizes that Oliver has changed significantly during these years. In fact, he has become a completely different person.
Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy Laurel Lance (Earth Two) / Black Siren
Stephen Amell
Stephen Amell Oliver Queen / The Hood / The Arrow / Green Arrow
Susanna Thompson
Susanna Thompson Moira Queen
Rick Gonzalez
Rick Gonzalez Rene Ramirez / Wild Dog
Juliana Harkavy
Juliana Harkavy Sergeant Dinah Drake (Earth Two)
Willa Holland
Willa Holland Thea Queen / Speedy
Series rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Arrow - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 23 episodes
 
Arrow - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 23 episodes
 
Arrow - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 23 episodes
 
Arrow - Season 4 Season 4
2015, 23 episodes
 
Arrow - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 23 episodes
 
Arrow - Season 6 Season 6
2017, 23 episodes
 
Arrow - Season 7 Season 7
2018, 22 episodes
 
Arrow - Season 8 Season 8
2019, 10 episodes
 
