"Arrow" is an American superhero TV series on The CW, based on a popular comic book line. The main character is a billionaire named Oliver, who went missing during a shipwreck. For many years, no one heard anything about him and everyone assumed he was dead. Eventually, Oliver is found on a practically uninhabited island that no one knows about. The hero returns to his family mansion, where he is greeted by his mother, sister, and best friend. However, each of them realizes that Oliver has changed significantly during these years. In fact, he has become a completely different person.

Expand