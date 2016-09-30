Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luke Cage poster
Luke Cage poster
Luke Cage poster
Luke Cage poster
Luke Cage poster
Luke Cage poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Luke Cage

Luke Cage (2016 - 2018)

Marvel's Luke Cage 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Marvel's Luke Cage" is an American television series and the third of four Marvel shows produced for the streaming service Netflix. The creators tell the story of Carl Lucas, a man who has made many mistakes in his life. After finding himself behind bars, he becomes the subject of a brutal experiment that grants him superhuman strength. Escaping from prison, Carl hides in the depths of Harlem's slums under the new identity of Luke Cage, occasionally helping those in need. However, his dark past resurfaces once again.
Люк Кейдж - trailer
Luke Cage  trailer
Cast Characters
Creator
Cheo Hodari Coker
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson Claire Temple
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard Mariah Dillard
Mike Colter
Mike Colter Luke Cage
Theo Rossi
Theo Rossi Hernan "Shades" Alvarez
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Television series based on Marvel comics Television series based on Marvel comics

Series rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Luke Cage - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 13 episodes
 
Luke Cage - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more