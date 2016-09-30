"Marvel's Luke Cage" is an American television series and the third of four Marvel shows produced for the streaming service Netflix. The creators tell the story of Carl Lucas, a man who has made many mistakes in his life. After finding himself behind bars, he becomes the subject of a brutal experiment that grants him superhuman strength. Escaping from prison, Carl hides in the depths of Harlem's slums under the new identity of Luke Cage, occasionally helping those in need. However, his dark past resurfaces once again.

Expand