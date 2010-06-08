Menu
8.4 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars (2010 - 2017)

Pretty Little Liars 18+
Production year 2010
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 123 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Pretty Little Liars" is an American TV show based on a series of novels by Sara Shepard. It aired on the Freeform channel from 2010 to 2017. The plot revolves around four friends who come together after their mutual acquaintance mysteriously disappears. Soon, Alison's body is found by the police. However, even after her death, the main characters continue to receive mysterious messages containing their dirtiest and most secret secrets. The girls try their best to find the stranger who is sending them the letters.
Creator
I. Marlene King
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha Pieterse Alison DiLaurentis
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson Hanna Marin
Bianca Lawson
Bianca Lawson Maya St. Germain
Chad Lowe
Chad Lowe Byron Montgomery
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale Aria Montgomery
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Pretty Little Liars - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 22 episodes
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 25 episodes
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 24 episodes
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 25 episodes
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 26 episodes
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 21 episodes
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 7 Season 7
2016, 21 episodes
 
