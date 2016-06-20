ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, TSG Entertainment, Centropolis Entertainment
Also known as
Independence Day: Resurgence, Día de la Independencia: Contraataque, Independence Day 2, День независимости: Возрождение, A függetlenség napja: Feltámadás, Dan neodvisnosti: nova groznja, Dan nezavisnosti: Nova prijetnja, Den nezávislosti: Nový útok, Deň nezávislosti: Nový útok, Dzień Niepodległości: Odrodzenie, Hayom Hashlishi: Hithadshut, ID Forever, ID Forever Part 1, ID4星際重生, IDR, Independence Day - Rigenerazione, Independence day: Återkomsten, Independence Day: Contraataque, Independence Day: O Ressurgimento, Independence Day: Renasterea, Independence Day: Résurgence, Independence Day: Uusi uhka, Independence Day: Wiederkehr, Iseseisvuspäev 2: Uus tünnak, Kurtuluş Günü 2: Yeni Tehdit, Kurtuluş Günü: Yeni Tehdit, Mustaqillik kuni: Tirilish, Müstəqillik günü: Dirçəliş, Neatkarības diena: Atdzimšana, Nepriklausomybės diena 2, Nepriklausomybės diena: atgimimas, Ngày Độc Lập: Tái Chiến, O Dia da Independência: Nova Ameaça, Resurgence, Ημέρα ανεξαρτησίας: Νέα απειλή, Дан независности: Нова претња, День незалежності 2, День незалежності: Відродження, Денят на независимостта: Нова заплаха, Тәуелсіздік күні: Жаңғыру, インデペンデンス・デイ リサージェンス, 天煞地球反擊戰：復甦紀元, 独立日2：卷土重来
President Whitmore[archive footage shown on TV, of President Whitmore's speech during the previous alien invasion]Today, you will once again be fighting for our freedom... Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution... but from annihilation. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.