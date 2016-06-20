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Poster of Independence Day: Resurgence
5.3
Independence Day: Resurgence - расширенный trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Independence Day: Resurgence
5.3

Independence Day: Resurgence

, 2016
Independence Day: Resurgence
USA / Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Independence Day: Resurgence
5.3
Independence Day: Resurgence - расширенный trailer in russian
Independence Day: Resurgence  расширенный trailer in russian

Synopsis

Two decades after the first Independence Day invasion, Earth is faced with a new extra-Solar threat. But will mankind's new space defenses be enough?

Cast

Maika Monroe
Maika Monroe
Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth
Joey King
Joey King
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox
Director Roland Emmerich
Writer Nicolas Wright, James A. Woods, Dean Devlin, James Vanderbilt, Roland Emmerich
Composer Martin Dirkov, Harald Kloser, Thomas Wander
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 23 June 2016
World premiere 20 June 2016
Release date
23 June 2016 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс 12+
23 June 2016 Argentina
23 June 2016 Australia
1 July 2016 Austria
23 June 2016 Belarus
29 June 2016 Belgium
23 June 2016 Brazil
24 June 2016 Bulgaria
24 June 2016 Canada
24 June 2016 China
23 June 2016 Colombia
23 June 2016 Czechia
23 June 2016 Denmark
1 July 2016 Estonia
20 July 2016 France
14 July 2016 Germany
23 June 2016 Great Britain
23 June 2016 Greece
23 June 2016 Hong Kong
23 June 2016 Ireland
8 September 2016 Italy
23 June 2016 Kazakhstan
23 June 2016 Mexico
23 June 2016 Netherlands
23 June 2016 New Zealand
1 July 2016 Norway
22 June 2016 Philippines
23 June 2016 Portugal
1 July 2016 Romania
23 June 2016 Singapore
23 June 2016 Slovakia
22 June 2016 South Korea
1 July 2016 Spain
29 June 2016 Sweden
20 July 2016 Switzerland
22 June 2016 Taiwan
24 June 2016 USA
30 June 2016 Ukraine
24 June 2016 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $165,000,000
Worldwide Gross $389,681,935
Production Twentieth Century Fox, TSG Entertainment, Centropolis Entertainment
Also known as
Independence Day: Resurgence, Día de la Independencia: Contraataque, Independence Day 2, День независимости: Возрождение, A függetlenség napja: Feltámadás, Dan neodvisnosti: nova groznja, Dan nezavisnosti: Nova prijetnja, Den nezávislosti: Nový útok, Deň nezávislosti: Nový útok, Dzień Niepodległości: Odrodzenie, Hayom Hashlishi: Hithadshut, ID Forever, ID Forever Part 1, ID4星際重生, IDR, Independence Day - Rigenerazione, Independence day: Återkomsten, Independence Day: Contraataque, Independence Day: O Ressurgimento, Independence Day: Renasterea, Independence Day: Résurgence, Independence Day: Uusi uhka, Independence Day: Wiederkehr, Iseseisvuspäev 2: Uus tünnak, Kurtuluş Günü 2: Yeni Tehdit, Kurtuluş Günü: Yeni Tehdit, Mustaqillik kuni: Tirilish, Müstəqillik günü: Dirçəliş, Neatkarības diena: Atdzimšana, Nepriklausomybės diena 2, Nepriklausomybės diena: atgimimas, Ngày Độc Lập: Tái Chiến, O Dia da Independência: Nova Ameaça, Resurgence, Ημέρα ανεξαρτησίας: Νέα απειλή, Дан независности: Нова претња, День незалежності 2, День незалежності: Відродження, Денят на независимостта: Нова заплаха, Тәуелсіздік күні: Жаңғыру, インデペンデンス・デイ　リサージェンス, 天煞地球反擊戰：復甦紀元, 独立日2：卷土重来

Film rating

5.3
Rate 38 votes
5.2 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3611 In the Sci-Fi genre  466 In the Action genre  774 In the Adventure genre  673 In films of USA  2089 In films of 2016  161

Film Trailers

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Independence Day: Resurgence - расширенный trailer in russian
Independence Day: Resurgence Расширенный trailer in russian
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Independence Day: Resurgence Trailer in russian 2
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soundtrack Independence Day: Resurgence

Quotes

President Whitmore [archive footage shown on TV, of President Whitmore's speech during the previous alien invasion] Today, you will once again be fighting for our freedom... Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution... but from annihilation. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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