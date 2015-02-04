"Fresh Off the Boat" is an American comedy series that tells the story of a mixed Asian-American family who moves from the bustling city of Washington to the cozy town of Orlando, located in the state of Florida, in the early 90s. They plan to open a restaurant specializing in Eastern meat dishes there. However, the move plunges the main characters into a cultural shock, as there is no Chinatown in these parts. But in their new surroundings, they encounter plenty of adventures and interesting encounters.

