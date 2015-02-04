Menu
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.7
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fresh Off the Boat

Fresh Off the Boat (2015 - 2020)

Fresh Off the Boat 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 58 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Fresh Off the Boat" is an American comedy series that tells the story of a mixed Asian-American family who moves from the bustling city of Washington to the cozy town of Orlando, located in the state of Florida, in the early 90s. They plan to open a restaurant specializing in Eastern meat dishes there. However, the move plunges the main characters into a cultural shock, as there is no Chinatown in these parts. But in their new surroundings, they encounter plenty of adventures and interesting encounters.
Creator
Nahnatchka Khan
Ray Wise
Ray Wise Marvin Ellis
Hudson Yang Eddie Huang
Lucille Soong Jenny Huang
Chelsey Crisp Honey Ellis
Randall Park
Randall Park Louis Huang
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.2
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 24 episodes
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 23 episodes
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 19 episodes
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 22 episodes
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 6 Season 6
2019, 15 episodes
 
