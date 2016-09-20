"This Is Us" is a touching drama series that tells the story of the Pearson family through multiple non-chronological plotlines. We simultaneously learn about the childhood and adult lives of Jack and Rebecca Pearson, their children, who, over thirty years later, still maintain a strong bond and try to navigate life with the baggage they carry (having lost their father in their teenage years). Often, the family conflicts and personal problems of the children mirror the difficulties their parents faced in their younger years.

