IMDb Rating: 8.7
This Is Us

This Is Us (2016 - …)

This Is Us 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 79 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"This Is Us" is a touching drama series that tells the story of the Pearson family through multiple non-chronological plotlines. We simultaneously learn about the childhood and adult lives of Jack and Rebecca Pearson, their children, who, over thirty years later, still maintain a strong bond and try to navigate life with the baggage they carry (having lost their father in their teenage years). Often, the family conflicts and personal problems of the children mirror the difficulties their parents faced in their younger years.
This Is Us  teaser шестого сезона
Creator
Dan Fogelman
Dan Fogelman
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Rebecca Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia Jack Pearson
Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne Nick Pearson
Alexandra Breckenridge
Alexandra Breckenridge Sophie
Jon Huertas
Jon Huertas Miguel
8.0
8.7 IMDb
Seasons
This Is Us - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 18 episodes
 
This Is Us - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 18 episodes
 
This Is Us - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 18 episodes
 
This Is Us - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 18 episodes
 
This Is Us - Season 5 Season 5
2020, 16 episodes
 
This Is Us - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 18 episodes
 
