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Poster of The Edge of Seventeen
7.5
The Edge of Seventeen - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Edge of Seventeen
7.5

The Edge of Seventeen

, 2016
The Edge of Seventeen
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Edge of Seventeen
7.5
The Edge of Seventeen - Trailer
The Edge of Seventeen  Trailer

Synopsis

High-school life gets even more unbearable for Nadine when her best friend, Krista, starts dating her older brother.

Cast

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Nadine
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Mr. Bruner
Blake Jenner
Blake Jenner
Darian
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Mona
Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson
Krista
Hayden Szeto
Erwin
Alexander Calvert
Alexander Calvert
Nick Mossman
Eric Keenleyside
Tom
Nesta Cooper
Nesta Cooper
Shannon
Daniel Bacon
M.C.
Director Kelly Fremon Craig
Writer Kelly Fremon Craig
Composer Atli Örvarsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 18 November 2016
World premiere 16 September 2016
Release date
16 September 2016 Russia 16+
5 January 2017 Australia
2 February 2017 Brazil
18 November 2016 Canada
20 April 2017 Denmark
19 April 2017 France
30 November 2016 Great Britain
30 November 2016 Ireland
30 March 2017 Italy
16 September 2016 Kazakhstan
18 November 2016 Norway 15
12 January 2017 Portugal
28 June 2017 South Korea 15
18 November 2016 USA
16 September 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $19,370,020
Production Gracie Films, Huayi Brothers Media, Robert Simonds Productions
Also known as
The Edge of Seventeen, Mi vida a los diecisiete, 17 anni (e come uscirne vivi), 17 ans, sérieusement?, 17 hirm ja rõõm, Al filo de los diecisiete, Besties, Egy magányos tinédzser, Gandrīz septiņpadsmit, Gorzka siedemnastka, Gyvenimas septyniolikos, Hořkých sedmnáct, Krásnych sedemnásť, No limiar dos 18, Nổi Loạn Tuổi 17, Pri sedemnajstih, Probleme la 17 ani, Quase 18, Sweet 17 Monster, The Edge of Seventeen: Das Jahr der Entscheidung, U sedamnaestoj, Δύσκολα δεκαεπτά, Кад напуниш седамнаест, Майже сімнадцять, Почти на 17, Почти семнадцать, द एज ऑफ़ सेवेनटीन, スウィート17モンスター, 他媽的十七歲, 最佳閨蜜, כמעט שמונה עשרה, 17 עד הסוף, כמעט 18, スウィート17モンスター：2016

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

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The Edge of Seventeen - Trailer
The Edge of Seventeen Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack The Edge of Seventeen

Quotes

Nadine You know, ever since we were little, I would get this feeling like... Like I'm floating outside of my body, looking down at myself... And I hate what I see... How I'm acting, the way I sound. And I don't know how to change it. And I'm so scared... That the feeling is never gonna go away.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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