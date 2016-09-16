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The Edge of Seventeen

The Edge of Seventeen

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Edge of Seventeen

You know, ever since we were little, I would get this feeling like... Like I'm floating outside of my body, looking down at myself... And I hate what I see... How I'm acting, the way I sound. And I don't know how to change it. And I'm so scared... That the feeling is never gonna go away.

Nadine You know, ever since we were little, I would get this feeling like... Like I'm floating outside of my body, looking down at myself... And I hate what I see... How I'm acting, the way I sound. And I don't know how to change it. And I'm so scared... That the feeling is never gonna go away.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.