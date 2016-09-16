ProductionGracie Films, Huayi Brothers Media, Robert Simonds Productions
Also known as
The Edge of Seventeen, Mi vida a los diecisiete, 17 anni (e come uscirne vivi), 17 ans, sérieusement?, 17 hirm ja rõõm, Al filo de los diecisiete, Besties, Egy magányos tinédzser, Gandrīz septiņpadsmit, Gorzka siedemnastka, Gyvenimas septyniolikos, Hořkých sedmnáct, Krásnych sedemnásť, No limiar dos 18, Nổi Loạn Tuổi 17, Pri sedemnajstih, Probleme la 17 ani, Quase 18, Sweet 17 Monster, The Edge of Seventeen: Das Jahr der Entscheidung, U sedamnaestoj, Δύσκολα δεκαεπτά, Кад напуниш седамнаест, Майже сімнадцять, Почти на 17, Почти семнадцать, द एज ऑफ़ सेवेनटीन, スウィート17モンスター, 他媽的十七歲, 最佳閨蜜, כמעט שמונה עשרה, 17 עד הסוף, כמעט 18, スウィート17モンスター：2016
NadineYou know, ever since we were little, I would get this feeling like... Like I'm floating outside of my body, looking down at myself... And I hate what I see... How I'm acting, the way I sound. And I don't know how to change it. And I'm so scared... That the feeling is never gonna go away.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.