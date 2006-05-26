Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Clerks II
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Clerks II
7.1

Clerks II

, 2006
Clerks 2
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Clerks II
7.1

Cast

Brian O'Halloran
Dante
Jeff Anderson
Randal
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson
Becky
Jason Mewes
Jason Mewes
Jay
Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith
Silent Bob
Trevor Fehrman
Jennifer Schwalbach Smith
Emma
Kevin Weisman
Kevin Weisman
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Walt Flanagan
Jason Lee
Jason Lee
Ethan Suplee
Ethan Suplee
Teen #2
Director Kevin Smith
Writer Kevin Smith
Composer James L. Venable
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 22 September 2006
World premiere 26 May 2006
Release date
28 September 2006 Russia Вест 16+
22 November 2006 Australia
28 September 2006 Belarus
2 May 2007 France
12 July 2007 Germany
21 September 2006 Great Britain
28 September 2006 Kazakhstan
21 July 2006 Norway 15
28 September 2006 Portugal M/16
8 September 2006 Spain
21 July 2006 USA
28 September 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $26,986,174
Production The Weinstein Company, View Askew Productions
Also known as
Clerks II, Клерки 2, Clerks 2, Clerks 2: Hardly Clerkin', Clerks: Sprzedawcy 2, Clerks: Sprzedawcy II, Commis en folie 2, Dân Chơi 2, Klerkai 2, Nunca Tantos Fizeram Tão Pouco 2, O Balconista 2, Poesellid 2, Shop-stop 2., Tezgahtarlar 2, The Passion of the Clerks, Tiskirotat II, Trgovci 2, Ypalliloi gia klamata, Υπάλληλοι για κλάματα, Продавачи 2, Продавци 2, كليركس 2, クラークス2 バーガーショップ戦記, 瘋狂店員2, Jay and Silent Bob 6 - Clerks 2, Shop Stop 2

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Randal Graves What? What is the big deal? Since when did it become a crime to say porch monkey?
Becky Oh, I don't know, since forever?
Randal Graves Why?
Dante Hicks Because porch monkey's a racial slur against black people!
Randal Graves No it's not! Nigger is.
Dante Hicks Randal!
Elias Did Randal just call Mr. Dante a nigger?
Becky Shut up, Elias!
Randal Graves I did not just call Dante a nigger, I just said that 'nigger' is a racial slur.
Dante Hicks So is porch monkey!
Randal Graves Oh, it is not! Coon, spook, spade, moolie, jigaboo, nig-nog; *Those* are racial slurs! Porch monkey is not!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Clerks II

Clerks 3
Clerks 3 Comedy
2022, USA
6.0
Clerks
Clerks Comedy
1994, USA
7.0
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Comedy
2019, USA
5.0
Jersey Girl
Jersey Girl Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2004, USA
6.0
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back Adventure, Comedy
2001, USA
7.0
Chasing Amy
Chasing Amy Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1996, USA
7.0
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zack and Miri Make a Porno Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2008, USA
6.0
Mallrats
Mallrats Comedy, Romantic
1995, USA
6.0
Dogma
Dogma Comedy, Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi
1999, USA
7.0
Tusk
Tusk Horror
2014, USA
6.0
Red State
Red State Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
6.0
Fanboys
Fanboys Comedy, Drama, Adventure
2008, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more