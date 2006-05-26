Randal Graves What? What is the big deal? Since when did it become a crime to say porch monkey?

Becky Oh, I don't know, since forever?

Randal Graves Why?

Dante Hicks Because porch monkey's a racial slur against black people!

Randal Graves No it's not! Nigger is.

Dante Hicks Randal!

Elias Did Randal just call Mr. Dante a nigger?

Becky Shut up, Elias!

Randal Graves I did not just call Dante a nigger, I just said that 'nigger' is a racial slur.

Dante Hicks So is porch monkey!