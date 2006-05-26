Randal Graves
What? What is the big deal? Since when did it become a crime to say porch monkey?
Becky
Oh, I don't know, since forever?
Randal Graves
Why?
Dante Hicks
Because porch monkey's a racial slur against black people!
Randal Graves
No it's not! Nigger is.
Dante Hicks
Randal!
Elias
Did Randal just call Mr. Dante a nigger?
Becky
Shut up, Elias!
Randal Graves
I did not just call Dante a nigger, I just said that 'nigger' is a racial slur.
Dante Hicks
So is porch monkey!
Randal Graves
Oh, it is not! Coon, spook, spade, moolie, jigaboo, nig-nog; *Those* are racial slurs! Porch monkey is not!