Kinoafisha Films Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 15 June 2007
World premiere 12 June 2007
Release date
14 June 2007 Russia 12+
6 October 2007 Australia
13 June 2007 Bahrain
14 June 2007 Belarus
15 June 2007 Brazil
10 August 2007 Bulgaria
14 June 2007 Canada
15 June 2007 Denmark
8 August 2007 France
13 August 2007 Germany
15 June 2007 Great Britain
14 June 2007 Greece
19 July 2007 Hungary
15 June 2007 Ireland
14 June 2007 Israel
15 June 2007 Italy
21 September 2007 Japan
14 June 2007 Kazakhstan
31 August 2007 Lithuania
26 July 2007 Netherlands
8 August 2007 South Korea 12
10 August 2007 Spain
17 August 2007 Sweden
15 June 2007 USA
14 June 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $130,000,000
Worldwide Gross $301,913,131
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Constantin Film, Marvel Entertainment
Also known as
4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Los 4 Fantásticos y Silver Surfer, Quarteto Fantástico e o Surfista Prateado, Фантастическая четвёрка: Вторжение Серебряного сёрфера, A fantasztikus négyes és az ezüst utazó, Arba'at ha'mouflaim - aliyato shel ha'golesh ha'kasouf, Bộ Tứ Siêu Đẳng 2: Sứ Giả Bạc, Cei 4 Fantastici: Ascensiunea lui Silver Surfer, Els 4 fantàstics i en Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four 2, Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four: Galaxy Crisis, Fantastic Four: Hopeasurffari, Fantastic Four: Munculnya Sang Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four: The Next Chapter, Fantastická čtyřka a Silver Surfer, Fantastická štvorka a Silver Surfer, Fantastična četvorka: Dolazak Srebrnog letača, Fantastik 4: Gümüş Sörfçü'nün Yükselişi, Fantastiline nelik ja Hõbesurfar, Fantastiskais četrinieks un Sudraba Sērfotājs, Fantastiškas ketvertas: sidabrinio banglentininko iškilimas, Fantastyczna Czwórka: Narodziny Srebrnego Surfera, I Fantastici 4 e Silver Surfer, Les 4 Fantastiques et le Surfer d'argent, Los 4 Fantásticos y el Surfista Plateado, Los 4 fantásticos y silver surf, Phaintaastik 4 aur Silvar Sarphar Kee Chunautee, The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Фантастична четвірка: Вторгнення Срібного Серфера, Фантастична четворка: Успон Сребрног Летача, Фантастичната четворка и Сребърният сърфист, ファンタスティック・フォー　銀河の危機, 驚奇4超人：銀色衝浪手現身
Director
Tim Story
Tim Story
Cast
Ioan Gruffudd
Ioan Gruffudd
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
Doug Jones
Doug Jones
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 72 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1642 In the Sci-Fi genre  209 In the Action genre  358 In the Adventure genre  338 In films of USA  1010
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 1 August 2025, 05:34
"Фантастическая четвёрка: Вторжение Серебряного сёрфера" - вторая часть фантастического приключенческого боевика от студии #Marvel,… Read more…
ААААААААА 2 April 2015, 12:51
да да....Marvel не успокоить пока не выпустит всех своих существ на экран...а чем всё закончится....МЕГА СУПЕР БОЕВИКОМ ФЕНТЭЗИ где все супер зладеи… Read more…
Stills
