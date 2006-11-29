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Poster of The Holiday
7.4
The Holiday - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Holiday
7.4

The Holiday

, 2006
The Holiday
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Holiday
7.4
The Holiday - Trailer
The Holiday  Trailer

Cast

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Amanda
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Iris
Jude Law
Jude Law
Graham
Jack Black
Jack Black
Miles
Eli Wallach
Arthur
Rufus Sewell
Rufus Sewell
Jasper
Edward Burns
Edward Burns
Ethan
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
John Krasinski
John Krasinski
Sarah Parish
Sarah Parish
Hannah
Miffy Englefield
Sophie
Emma Pritchard
Olivia
Director Nancy Meyers
Writer Nancy Meyers
Composer Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2006
Online premiere 8 December 2006
World premiere 29 November 2006
Release date
7 December 2006 Russia UPI 16+
26 December 2006 Australia
7 December 2006 Belarus
22 December 2006 Brazil
29 August 2011 Denmark
27 December 2006 France
25 December 2006 Germany
8 December 2006 Great Britain
14 December 2006 Greece
17 December 2024 Iceland 7 year age limit
8 December 2006 Ireland 15A
9 February 2007 Italy
24 March 2007 Japan
7 December 2006 Kazakhstan 16+
10 December 2025 Latvia N12
14 December 2006 Netherlands
26 December 2006 Poland
14 December 2006 South Korea 15
5 December 2006 Spain 7
15 December 2006 Sweden
8 December 2006 USA
7 December 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $85,000,000
Worldwide Gross $205,233,866
Production Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, Relativity Media
Also known as
The Holiday, El descanso, Holiday, Prázdniny, Amours longue distance, Atostogos, Brīvdienas, El descanso - El amor no se toma vacaciones, Evdəyişmə Tətili, L'amore non va in vacanza, Les vacances, Liebe braucht keine Ferien, Ljubav i praznici, Nơi Tình Yêu Bắt Đầu, O Amor não Tira Férias, Pocitnice, Puhkus, Ta'tillar almashganda, Tatil, The Holiday (Vacaciones), Vacanta, В отпуск за любовью, В отпуск по обмену, Ваканцията, Відпочинок за обміном, Екіжақты демалыс, Љубав и празници, Отпуск по обмену, 로맨틱 홀리데이, ホリデイ, 休闲时光, 恋爱假期, 戀愛沒有假期, 緣份精華遊, 恋爱没有假期, Vacaciones, Արձակուրդ փոխանակումով, 缘分精华游

Film rating

7.4
Rate 53 votes
7 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1153 In the Romantic genre  150 In the Comedy genre  248 In films of USA  705 In films of 2006  20
Updated 16 December 2024

Film Trailers

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The Holiday - Trailer
The Holiday Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack The Holiday

Quotes

Iris I understand feeling as small and as insignificant as humanly possible. And how it can actually ache in places you didn't know you had inside you. And it doesn't matter how many new haircuts you get, or gyms you join, or how many glasses of chardonnay you drink with your girlfriends... you still go to bed every night going over every detail and wonder what you did wrong or how you could have misunderstood. And how in the hell for that brief moment you could think that you were that happy. And sometimes you can even convince yourself that he'll see the light and show up at your door. And after all that, however long all that may be, you'll go somewhere new. And you'll meet people who make you feel worthwhile again. And little pieces of your soul will finally come back. And all that fuzzy stuff, those years of your life that you wasted, that will eventually begin to fade.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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